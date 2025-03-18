In an era of populism, central bank independence is at risk

Central banks must fight for their independence, despite cracks in the status quo
Throughout his first presidency, Donald Trump pressured the Federal Reserve to cut rates, and he shows no sign of changing his rhetoric. At a press conference in August 2024, Trump declared, “I feel the president should have at least a say … I think I have a better instinct than, in many cases, people that would be on the Federal Reserve — or the chairman.”
Trump’s economic vision foreshadows significant political and economic clashes in the years ahead. Should inflation surge in an already capacity-strained economy, the Federal Reserve may be forced to maintain high interest rates, setting the stage for a protracted conflict between a Trump administration and the central bank.
Turkey offers a cautionary tale: Since 2016, the country has dismissed six central bank governors for resisting political interference. These dismissals, coupled with legal constraints on rate hikes, have fueled rampant inflation, soaring from 10% in 2019 to a staggering 85% in 2022. In 2024, average inflation remained little less than 50%.
In the U.K., Liz Truss briefly considered revising the Bank of England’s charter in 2022, a move billed as “deeply irresponsible” by the opposing party and torpedoed by the markets.
Other attempts have prospered: The Reserve Bank of New Zealand introduced limitations on qualifications for board members (to exclude macroeconomics professors) and made appointments the responsibility of the minister of finance.
Meanwhile, central banks worldwide are increasingly populated by politically connected individuals.
It’s easy to see why. Monetary policy can serve short-term political objectives, such as appeasing interest groups, facilitating deficit financing or stimulating the economy ahead of elections.
Before 1980, only a handful of central banks — such as the Bundesbank and the U.S. Federal Reserve — enjoyed significant autonomy. The Bank of England, for example, did not achieve independence until 1998.
The inflation crises of the 1970s spurred reforms across developed nations and the East Asia-Pacific during the 1980s. Policymakers came to realize that allowing central banks to prioritize price stability resulted in more effective monetary policy. This shift ushered in an era of remarkable economic stability, spanning the three decades up to 2008, often referred to as the Great Moderation.
Granting central banks independence offers two main benefits:
It’s perhaps unsurprising that 62% of central bank governors perceive no threat to their independence. However, only 13% of economists share this confidence. Prominent figures such as Charles Goodhart and Willem Buiter have questioned whether central bank independence is still viable, or whether it was merely a product of its time. And Milton Friedman long argued that central bank independence lacks democratic legitimacy, advocating instead for rule-based monetary policy to constrain discretion.
Economists see three main threats to the status quo:
Central bank independence has been vital to economic stability, but its journey is ongoing within democratic systems. As debates persist, they offer opportunities to refine its legitimacy and responsibilities.
Jose Manuel Gonzalez-Paramo. Former member of the Executive Board of the European Central Bank and Professor of Economics at IESE.
[This article has been reproduced with permission from IESE Business School. www.iese.edu/ Views expressed are personal.]