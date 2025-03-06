Southeast Asia in a Trump 2.0 world

On Feb 1, President Donald Trump announced that the U.S. would levy tariffs of 25 percent on most imports from two of its closest trading partners—Canada and Mexico—along with an additional 10 percent on Chinese goods, which had already been subject to higher tariffs than the rest of the world. While the tariffs on Canada and Mexico have since been put on hold for another month, many other countries—especially those who export extensively to America—are bracing for the possibility of fresh tariff threats in the months ahead.

The response thus far has been swift and indignant. China, Canada, and Mexico announced retaliatory tariffs of their own, with duties ranging from aluminum and beverages, to coal and dairy, to equipment and fruit and gas (a litany that, literally, follows the letters of the alphabet). Trump—having come into office on a wave of optimism about how his leadership would slash the size of the U.S. government and bring about a slew of tax cuts—has, in one fell swoop, effectively rolled out a massive tax hike on American consumers.

While it is impossible to forecast which countries and goods would be subject to future tariffs from the mercurial administration, there are a few inferences that we can draw about how things might play out.

First, this isn’t Trump’s first rodeo, which means that the team is more acculturated to how their objectives may be realized. This is probably why tariffs were chosen as the go-to policy instrument so early in the term: since the executive holds the right to negotiate on trade, it is far easier to score such early “wins,” as opposed to securing congressional passage on matters like fiscal expenditures, deregulation, or healthcare reform.

Second, despite the initial bombast, this hyperbolic stance is likely to be tempered down over time. As a dyed-in-the-wool negotiator, Trump intuitively understands that extracting concessions requires bold signals of commitment. Moreover, since he clearly believes that access to the U.S. market is a much greater prize than any efficiency losses that could arise from tariffs, his negotiators will hold the strong hand. We can therefore expect smaller economies to be more likely than not to yield—at least in large part—to many of the administration’s over-the-top demands.