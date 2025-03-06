Katrina Kaif and Shades of Beauty

The actor speaks about the thrills and challenges of turning entrepreneur with her brand, Kay Beauty, finding a mentor in Nykaa's Falguni Nayar, investing in startups, and more
Makeup has been one of Katrina Kaif’s earliest passions. So much so that it played a silent but vital role in building the actor’s self-esteem and confidence. “I have been enthralled and obsessed with the transformative power of makeup. It brought me out of my shell and helped me express myself when I was shy, when I was a teenager,” said Kaif at the Forbes India Leadership Awards, held at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai’s Bandra-Kurla Complex on February 28.
During an interaction with Forbes India Assistant Editor Naini Thaker, Kaif gave insights into her journey as an entrepreneur as founder of Kay Beauty, the lessons she has learnt while running the business and finding a mentor in Nykaa founder Falguni Nayar. Kay Beauty is a brand launched by Nykaa in 2019 in partnership with Kaif.
One of the most glamorous stars of her time, the 41-year-old revealed that the decision to turn entrepreneur came after she experienced the pluses and minuses of being in the public eye. “The constant scrutiny that came with being an actor, being a woman and about my appearance led to my entrepreneurial journey,” she said. With Kay Beauty, Kaif was clear about making a strong statement. “Through my journey as an actor, I felt there was something that I wanted to say—about embracing who you are and being okay with that at all times in your life,” she continued.
Kay Beauty, in that sense, is ‘deeply personal’. “There was so much I wanted to say about self-expression and makeup,” explained Kaif. “There was a certain intimidation associated with the beauty industry and sometimes, even with makeup. That was something I wanted to change with Kay Beauty. I wanted there to be a community that felt celebratory, fun and accepting… and all genders could feel this is a place where they are free. That is the emotional core, the ethos behind what we wanted to say with the brand.”
The actor, who has starred in commercially successful films such as Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Ek Tha Tiger and Dhoom 3, however, was sure that she didn’t want to rush into starting a brand. Which is why Kay Beauty was launched two years later than it was initially intended to. “I wanted to launch when the products were perfect,” revealed Kaif. “And that decision has paid off because from day one, we have earned the trust of the consumers and the beauty industry,” she claimed.
Also read: Katrina Kaif: Turning passion into mission with Kay Beauty
Kaif believes in being a hands-on entrepreneur and was closely involved in finalising the products before they hit the shelves or were sold online. “I wanted to give the best quality product to every consumer and not be restrictive—not be available only for a select few who could perhaps afford them at a certain out-of-reach price point,” she said.
A lot of her ideas came from her 22-year experience in the glamour industry and from sitting on the chairs of some of the best makeup artists in the world. “I used to observe the tricks and the tips they use,” revealed Kaif, adding that she did her makeup for several of her films, including Jab Tak Hai Jaan. That gave her an idea of what she wanted out of her products, and she went all out in giving that to consumers. “They want high-performance makeup. And they want the product to deliver what it promises,” she explained.
It helped that she found an able, supportive and knowledgeable partner in Nayar, who was one of the gainers on the 2024 Forbes India Rich List, ranked 89th, with a net worth of $3.64 billion. “I have the most incredible mentor in Falguni Nayar,” conceded Kaif. “What I love is the journey that we’ve taken together. When we first met, she saw the passion and creativity in me… what I wanted to say in terms of the ad films and campaigns. She could see that I wanted to express myself and she let me do that. My biggest driver remains the innovation, the creativity, the part that we communicate to the audience.”
Spending time with the beauty billionaire also gave Kaif a deeper understanding of the nuances of running a business. “Now I’ve understood the business structure and have a 360-degree view of what it takes to be a successful business. I could not have asked for a better partner than Falguni to keep the numbers in check,” the actor said.
The art of listening is something else that she has learnt while being actively involved with Kay Beauty. The team spends a lot of time together and everyone works towards a common goal, said Kaif. “We have an open dialogue. Every person in the team has a place on the table to have their voice heard. It’s this democratic environment that makes us stand out,” she added.
Apart from taking in opinions from her colleagues, Kaif also said that the brand pays close attention to what the customers are saying. She often inquires with the team if they have read the comments on social media and taken note of the customer response. “The initial challenge was to make sure you are listening to the consumer and being swift and precise about incorporating their feedback—whether we need to pivot, change, add more shades. We’ve encouraged that dialogue between us and the consumer,” the actor said, adding that the ups and downs have taught her to be patient in the entrepreneurial world. “I’ve also realised that with passion comes high emotion.”
As the brand grows in strength and size, Kaif is conscious of the fact that it will result in a new set of challenges. And the company will have to navigate those while staying true to its ethos.
The joy of launching Kay Beauty has inspired Kaif to take a deeper plunge as an entrepreneur. She is aware, though, that if one has to step into any arena of business, one needs to offer something new. Without divulging much, the actor said there are a few things that hold a special place in her heart. “Yes, I am looking at investing in startups. There are a couple of ideas that I am harbouring. It’s just a matter of getting into it when the time is right.”