Katrina Kaif and Shades of Beauty

Makeup has been one of Katrina Kaif’s earliest passions. So much so that it played a silent but vital role in building the actor’s self-esteem and confidence. “I have been enthralled and obsessed with the transformative power of makeup. It brought me out of my shell and helped me express myself when I was shy, when I was a teenager,” said Kaif at the Forbes India Leadership Awards, held at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai’s Bandra-Kurla Complex on February 28.

During an interaction with Forbes India Assistant Editor Naini Thaker, Kaif gave insights into her journey as an entrepreneur as founder of Kay Beauty, the lessons she has learnt while running the business and finding a mentor in Nykaa founder Falguni Nayar. Kay Beauty is a brand launched by Nykaa in 2019 in partnership with Kaif.

One of the most glamorous stars of her time, the 41-year-old revealed that the decision to turn entrepreneur came after she experienced the pluses and minuses of being in the public eye. “The constant scrutiny that came with being an actor, being a woman and about my appearance led to my entrepreneurial journey,” she said. With Kay Beauty, Kaif was clear about making a strong statement. “Through my journey as an actor, I felt there was something that I wanted to say—about embracing who you are and being okay with that at all times in your life,” she continued.

Kay Beauty, in that sense, is ‘deeply personal’. “There was so much I wanted to say about self-expression and makeup,” explained Kaif. “There was a certain intimidation associated with the beauty industry and sometimes, even with makeup. That was something I wanted to change with Kay Beauty. I wanted there to be a community that felt celebratory, fun and accepting… and all genders could feel this is a place where they are free. That is the emotional core, the ethos behind what we wanted to say with the brand.”

The actor, who has starred in commercially successful films such as Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Ek Tha Tiger and Dhoom 3, however, was sure that she didn’t want to rush into starting a brand. Which is why Kay Beauty was launched two years later than it was initially intended to. “I wanted to launch when the products were perfect,” revealed Kaif. “And that decision has paid off because from day one, we have earned the trust of the consumers and the beauty industry,” she claimed.