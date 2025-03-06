Tech5: Tata, India Semicon Mission sign historic agreement, Apple now commands double-digit India market share and more

Google launches ‘AI Mode’ in search for One users

Google has launched an AI Mode feature in its Search product that taps the power of its Gemini 2.0 AI models to expand what its AI Overviews can do with “more advanced reasoning, thinking and multimodal capabilities”, Robby Stein, VP of product, Google Search, said in a post on March 5.

“You can get help with even your toughest questions. You can ask anything on your mind and get a helpful AI-powered response with the ability to go further with follow-up questions and helpful web links,” Stein writes.

The feature is currently available by-invitation to Google One AI Premium subscribers. Startup rivals such as Perplexity have already been offering such features for free, while requiring a free sign up and paid subscriptions for access to more advanced features that use AI models from OpenAI, Anthropic and others.

Apple emerges strong even as India’s smartphone market falls in January

Apple emerged as a strong performer in India in January even as the overall smartphone market fell versus the year-ago period. The iPhone maker has been among the top five brands in India by market share for five months in a row, analysts from market researcher IDC wrote in a post on March 5.

“India’s smartphone market faces a slowdown as shipments drop 9.7 percent YoY in January 2025,” IDC analysts wrote in their post. Some 11.1 million smartphones were shipped in India in January. Despite new premium and mid-range launches, weak consumer demand and surplus inventory from late 2024 led to a market contraction, according to them.

Apple improved its India market share from 9.2 percent in January 2024 to 11.4 percent in January 2025, according to IDC.