We want to ensure that there is no energy poverty in the country: Dr Praveer Sinha

The final session at the 14th edition of the Forbes India Leadership Awards, held on February 28 at the Jio Convention World Centre in Mumbai’s Bandra-Kurla Complex was all about power. Dr Praveer Sinha, MD and CEO of Tata Power Company Ltd, spoke with CNBC-TV 18’s Nigel D’Souza on the future of energy, on India’s renewable power capabilities, Tata Power’s mission to ensure each Indian household gets electricity, and his leadership lessons.

Sinha, who won the Forbes India Leadership Award for CEO of the Year in 2024, shed light on India being an aspirational country. And power will play a pivotal role. “I am fortunate that I work in a sector which is growing extremely fast. The aim is to provide access to energy to people in all parts of the country, and I'm excited about the opportunity,” said the 62-year-old.

Throughout its over-a-century history, Tata Power has consistently led the way in embracing new technologies, Sinha pointed out. Such an innovative mindset has fostered a culture of experimentation within the company, allowing it to evolve beyond traditional business models. In 1915, over a century ago, Tata Power established India's first hydroelectric plant. More recently, the company was a key shareholder and promoter of the Indian Energy Exchange, an electronic power trading platform. In 2020, Tata Power targeted to become net-zero by 2050; it was later advanced to 2045.

It is imperative for the world to achieve net-zero targets as soon as possible as there have been extreme changes in climate conditions such as heat waves in various parts of the globe. During his conversation, Sinha touched upon this briefly, pointing out that with climate change, demand for power has also increased.

Sinha believes at a time when there is an increasing need for power, India is fortunate that it has solar energy in abundance. “We have more than 300 days of sunshine, and I think we need to exploit that. We need to use it to the maximum,” he said. He believes that a transition to renewable energy is extremely important, given the climate change that one is experiencing and the government’s push in investing resources in the production of renewable energy.