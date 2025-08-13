Why cooking oils, fruits and nuts pinched your household budget in July

Food prices might have slipped for the second straight month but cooking oil, fruits and nuts remain expensive. While the price of coconut oil more than doubled in July, the costs of cashews and apples remained significantly higher too.

Inflation in coconut oil—which, apart from your lunch and dessert, is also widely used in producing cosmetics, soaps, detergents, pharmaceuticals and as an industrial lubricant—touched 132 percent in July compared to the same month last year. This is a significant increase compared to the previous months: Coconut oil inflation has averaged about 68 percent between January and June this year.

Declining coconut yield due to unfavourable weather conditions, in the midst of global supply shortage, scarcity of labour, diversion of the usage of the oil for industrial purposes and a rise in retail sales of tender coconut could all explain the rise in costs. Inflation in green coconuts was 16 percent in July.

Inflation also impacted cheaper cooking oils, many of which are imported. For instance, refined oil like sunflower oil saw almost 15x the average inflation rate in July. Similarly, mustard oil, at 20 percent, was 13 times the retail inflation figure.