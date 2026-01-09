Advertisement
Photo of the day: PM Modi chairs round table with India's AI entrepreneurs
Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with young entrepreneurs from India’s start-up ecosystem on January 8, to discuss the future of artificial intelligence.
Prefer us on Google
By Forbes India
Last Updated: Jan 09, 2026, 16:25 IST1 min
First Published: Jan 09, 2026, 16:30Subscribe Now
- Home /
- Special-report /
- Photo-of-the-day /
- Photo-of-the-day-pm-modi-chairs-round-table-with-indias-ai-entrepreneurs
More from : Photo of the Day
Latest News
Advertisement
Advertisement
On Everyone’s Radar
Advertisement