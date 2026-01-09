Advertisement
Advertisement

Photo of the day: PM Modi chairs round table with India's AI entrepreneurs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with young entrepreneurs from India’s start-up ecosystem on January 8, to discuss the future of artificial intelligence.

By Forbes India
Last Updated: Jan 09, 2026, 16:25 IST1 min
Prefer us on Google
New
Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with young entrepreneurs from India’s start-up ecosystem on January 8, to discuss the future of artificial intelligence. Participants shared their vision and work, contributing across diverse fields such as e-commerce, marketing, engineering simulations, materials research, healthcare, medical research, and more. Photo courtesy PMO India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with young entrepreneurs from India’s start-up ecosystem on January 8, to discuss the future of artificial intelligence. Participants shared their vision and work, contributing across diverse fields such as e-commerce, marketing, engineering simulations, materials research, healthcare, medical research, and more. Photo courtesy PMO India

First Published: Jan 09, 2026, 16:30

Subscribe Now

More from : Photo of the Day

Forbes List Logo
photo
Global, but with a desi twist
BySamidha Jain,Amit Verma
photo
India's tech startups in deep freeze
BySamreen Wani
photo
Facing the moment
ByForbes India

Latest News

Forbes List Logo
What India’s FY26 nominal GDP estimate tells us
ByVasudha Mukherjee
Building AI tutors for rural India, 'real Bharat'
ByForbes India
Photo of the day: Snowfall deficit puts pressure on Kashmir’s fragile ecosystem
ByForbes India
I want Scribbld to become India’s largest independent agency: Kajol Bheda
BySamidha Jain
Meet Yash Gupta, the Indian tin man
ByForbes India
'My dad would tell me about Forbes...this is a milestone': Aneet Padda | Forbes
ByForbes India
Graphic of the day: Growth hits trough
BySamreen Wani
What makes U.S. multinationals shift costs back home to save on taxes
ByStanford
Trade And Business Trends: What to expect in 2026
ByForbes India
Advertisement
Advertisement

On Everyone’s Radar

Advertisement