Maduro-falls-oil-keeps-calm

Despite the high stakes capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro by US forces, the geopolitical shock caused little more than a ripple in the Indian and global oil markets.

Brent crude, the international benchmark, saw a modest 2 percent uptick on January 5 before settling back. WTI, the US equivalent, followed a similar trajectory and stayed under $60 per barrel.

Madan Sabnavis, chief economist at Bank of Baroda, notes that when the Indian markets opened after the weekend operation, they followed a predictable risk-off script—stocks down, yields up and the rupee weakening—yet crude prices and NYMEX futures declined, in a break from historical precedent. He found it striking considering how prices surged even when the US struck Iran despite that country having negligible supply. Gold and silver, however, gained predictably.

Brent crude, the international benchmark, saw only a modest 2 percent uptick before settling back. WTI, the US equivalent, followed a similar trajectory and stayed under $60 per barrel. Madan Sabnavis, chief economist at Bank of Baroda, notes that while Indian markets opened with a predictable risk-off script—stocks down, yields up and the rupee weakening—crude prices and NYMEX futures were down in a break from historical precedent which was striking considering how even when the US struck Iran, prices surged despite negligible supply. Gold and silver, however, gained predictably.

Read More