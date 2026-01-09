Are Trump tariffs legal? US Supreme Court could decide today

The US Supreme Court is poised to hand down a decision today that could upend one of the most aggressive trade moves of 2025: President Donald Trump’s tariffs on foreign goods.

The justices will decide whether Trump’s use of emergency powers to impose sweeping tariffs was lawful or not.

Trump had invoked the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) to slap tariffs without Congressional approval.

Where India Stands

New Delhi has been on the sharp end of Trump’s tariff moves. The US announced a 25 percent “reciprocal tariff” on India in April and raised it to 50 percent in August as penalty for India’s purchase of Russian oil. The US is India’s largest export destination, with shipments totalling $86.5 billion last year.

The government responded with emergency support for exporters, announcing a set of schemes with an outlay of Rs 45,060 crore, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged Indians to buy “swadeshi” (local products).

