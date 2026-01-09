US Supreme Court to rule on Trump tariffs today: LIVE updates

Within days of beginning his second term in January 2025, the Trump administration announced sweeping tariffs on a wide range of imported goods, citing economic and national security concerns. The duties were imposed by invoking the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA), a 1977 law that allows the US President to regulate economic transactions during a declared national emergency. The administration argued that persistent trade deficits, unfair trade practices and supply-chain vulnerabilities constituted an economic emergency.
US importers and trade associations challenged the move, arguing that IEEPA does not authorise the US president to levy broad-based import tariffs and that the power to impose duties rests with the US Congress under the Constitution. In 2025, lower courts ruled against the government, holding that the emergency law had been stretched beyond its intended purpose. The tariffs, however, remained in force while the administration appealed.
The US Supreme Court's ruling will determine whether Trump acted within his statutory authority as president and whether the tariffs can legally stand.
Traders file lawsuit against Trump tariffs
The legal challenge stems from lawsuits filed by US importers and trade bodies, who argue that the International Emergency Economic Powers Act was never meant to function as a tariff law. The government has defended the move as a legitimate response to a national economic emergency.
Indian benchmark indices continued their decline
Indian benchmarks extended their fifth-day slide as Nifty slipped below 25,700. Bajaj Broking Research notes that risk-off sentiment deepened amid uncertainty over US-India trade talks, Russia-linked sanction threats, and anxiety ahead of the critical Supreme Court verdict on the legality of President Donald Trump’s tariffs
US Supreme Court justices question President powers
During earlier hearings, several US Supreme Court justices questioned whether the emergency powers law allows the President to levy duties, noting that the US Constitution gives Congress authority over taxation and trade.
India's exports to USA recover
Trump’s “Liberation Day” tariffs triggered a sharp shock for Indian exporters. After US share in Indian exports cratered to a two-year low of 15% in September ($5.4 billion), trade is showing resilience. October and November saw a steady rebound to 18.3% share, signaling a cautious recovery amidst ongoing global trade volatility
US trade deficit hits lowest level since 2009
The US trade deficit narrowed to $29.4 billion, the lowest level since 2009, according to official data released on January 8 (US local time). The improvement was driven mainly by a decline in imports, while exports were broadly stable. Trump claimed the data showed the “direct result of tariffs” imposed by his administration. According to US media reports, economists have noted that a narrower deficit could also reflect weaker import demand rather than an export rebound.
