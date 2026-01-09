US Supreme Court to rule on Trump tariffs today: LIVE updates

Verdict to decide if President Donald Trump exceeded his authority by using a 1977 emergency law to levy sweeping import duties on trade partners, including India

By Vasudha Mukherjee , Samreen Wani , Himani Kothari
Last Updated: Jan 09, 2026, 19:10 IST1 min
Prefer us on Google
New
A file photo of U.S. President Donald Trump displays a signed executive order imposing tariffs on imported goods during a “Make America Wealthy Again” trade announcement event in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington, DC. Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images/AFP
A file photo of U.S. President Donald Trump displays a signed executive order imposing tariffs on imported goods during a “Make America Wealthy Again” trade announcement event in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington, DC. Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images/AFP
Join Us On
FacebookTwitterInstagramLinkedinSpotifyYouTube
Advertisement

Within days of beginning his second term in January 2025, the Trump administration announced sweeping tariffs on a wide range of imported goods, citing economic and national security concerns. The duties were imposed by invoking the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA), a 1977 law that allows the US President to regulate economic transactions during a declared national emergency. The administration argued that persistent trade deficits, unfair trade practices and supply-chain vulnerabilities constituted an economic emergency.

Related stories

US importers and trade associations challenged the move, arguing that IEEPA does not authorise the US president to levy broad-based import tariffs and that the power to impose duties rests with the US Congress under the Constitution. In 2025, lower courts ruled against the government, holding that the emergency law had been stretched beyond its intended purpose. The tariffs, however, remained in force while the administration appealed.

The US Supreme Court's ruling will determine whether Trump acted within his statutory authority as president and whether the tariffs can legally stand.

LIVE
Auto-refresh
January 09, 2026 19:10 IST

Traders file lawsuit against Trump tariffs

The legal challenge stems from lawsuits filed by US importers and trade bodies, who argue that the International Emergency Economic Powers Act was never meant to function as a tariff law. The government has defended the move as a legitimate response to a national economic emergency.

January 09, 2026 19:07 IST

Indian benchmark indices continued their decline

Indian benchmarks extended their fifth-day slide as Nifty slipped below 25,700. Bajaj Broking Research notes that risk-off sentiment deepened amid uncertainty over US-India trade talks, Russia-linked sanction threats, and anxiety ahead of the critical Supreme Court verdict on the legality of President Donald Trump’s tariffs

January 09, 2026 19:00 IST

US Supreme Court justices question President powers

During earlier hearings, several US Supreme Court justices questioned whether the emergency powers law allows the President to levy duties, noting that the US Constitution gives Congress authority over taxation and trade.

January 09, 2026 18:52 IST

India's exports to USA recover

Trump’s “Liberation Day” tariffs triggered a sharp shock for Indian exporters. After US share in Indian exports cratered to a two-year low of 15% in September ($5.4 billion), trade is showing resilience. October and November saw a steady rebound to 18.3% share, signaling a cautious recovery amidst ongoing global trade volatility

January 09, 2026 18:40 IST

US trade deficit hits lowest level since 2009

The US trade deficit narrowed to $29.4 billion, the lowest level since 2009, according to official data released on January 8 (US local time). The improvement was driven mainly by a decline in imports, while exports were broadly stable. Trump claimed the data showed the “direct result of tariffs” imposed by his administration. According to US media reports, economists have noted that a narrower deficit could also reflect weaker import demand rather than an export rebound.

Share this article
Copy link

First Published: Jan 09, 2026, 17:25

Subscribe Now
  • Home
    • /
  • News
    • /
  • Us-supreme-court-to-rule-on-trump-tariffs-today-live-updates

Latest News

Forbes List Logo
Are Trump tariffs legal? US Supreme Court could decide today
ByHimani Kothari
Utkarsh Gupta: Redefining legacy through leadership, vision and purpose
ByBrand Connect
We are looking to be the No 1 player next year: BMW India CEO
ByHimani Kothari
What India’s FY26 nominal GDP estimate tells us
ByVasudha Mukherjee
Building AI tutors for rural India, 'real Bharat'
ByForbes India
Photo of the day: Snowfall deficit puts pressure on Kashmir’s fragile ecosystem
ByForbes India
I want Scribbld to become India’s largest independent agency: Kajol Bheda
BySamidha Jain
Meet Yash Gupta, the Indian tin man
ByForbes India
'My dad would tell me about Forbes...this is a milestone': Aneet Padda | Forbes
ByForbes India
Advertisement
Advertisement

On Everyone’s Radar

Advertisement