US Supreme Court to rule on Trump tariffs today: LIVE updates

Within days of beginning his second term in January 2025, the Trump administration announced sweeping tariffs on a wide range of imported goods, citing economic and national security concerns. The duties were imposed by invoking the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA), a 1977 law that allows the US President to regulate economic transactions during a declared national emergency. The administration argued that persistent trade deficits, unfair trade practices and supply-chain vulnerabilities constituted an economic emergency.

US importers and trade associations challenged the move, arguing that IEEPA does not authorise the US president to levy broad-based import tariffs and that the power to impose duties rests with the US Congress under the Constitution. In 2025, lower courts ruled against the government, holding that the emergency law had been stretched beyond its intended purpose. The tariffs, however, remained in force while the administration appealed.

The US Supreme Court's ruling will determine whether Trump acted within his statutory authority as president and whether the tariffs can legally stand.