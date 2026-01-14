The US Supreme Court was expected to release its opinions on tariffs imposed by the Trump administration under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) today. No date for a future ruling is expected as of now.

On the international level, the decision could reshape US trade policy, which has involved levying tariffs on major trading partners and disrupting global commerce. Domestically, it will also determine how far presidential emergency powers can extend into the economy.

The court’s opinions centre on the “reciprocal tariff” framework that President Donald Trump announced in April 2025. Under this, Washington introduced a 10 percent baseline tariff on imports from most countries, with the measure scheduled to begin on April 5. The administration also laid out a second layer of higher reciprocal rates for a set of countries it said had the most “non-reciprocal” trade barriers, with those country-specific rates rising to around 50 percent, depending on the group listed, and slated to take effect from April 9.

US tariffs on Indian goods total 50 percent, including a 25 percent reciprocal tariff announced on April 2, and an additional 25 percent secondary tariff linked to India’s continued oil trade with Russia.