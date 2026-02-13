Inflation could now become more driven by core rather than food: CEA Nageswaran

Headline inflation will likely become less volatile under the new consumer price index (CPI) series, Chief Economic Advisor Dr V Anantha Nageswaran said, as lower weightage for the volatile food and beverages category reduces its impact on overall figures—all other variables remaining constant.

“Inflation could now become more driven by core rather than food,” Nageswaran noted, suggesting monetary policy can focus more effectively on aggregate demand pressures rather than using interest rates, a demand-side tool, to tackle supply-induced price shocks.

Nageswaran made the remarks at a press conference on Thursday unveiling the new CPI series with a revised base year.

The recalibration stems from reduced weightage for the volatile food and beverages category, which will make headline inflation less erratic.

However, Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) Secretary Dr Saurabh Garg, speaking at the same event, declined to prescribe a single definition of core inflation leaving it to individual organisations—the Reserve Bank of India or Ministry of Finance—to determine their preferred core inflation measures. “RBI will now have the flexibility to look at it at a granular level and decide what items they want to include in core inflation,” he added.

