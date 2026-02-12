Inflation-at-2-75-percent-under-the-new-cpi-base

India’s retail inflation stood at 2.75 percent in January, according to new government data based on the revised CPI series with 2024 as the base year.

Food inflation for the same month was 2.13 percent. Among the items with the highest inflation rates were silver jewellery at 159.67 percent and tomato at 64.8 percent. Coconut, diamond/gold and platinum jewellery, and coconut oil also had an inflation print over 40 percent.

Among the states, the southern states showed a higher inflation print—Telangana had the highest retail inflation at 4.92 percent, followed by Kerala at 3.67 percent, Tamil Nadu at 3.36 percent, Rajasthan at 3.17 percent and Karnataka at 2.99 percent.

The new CPI series features expanded market coverage and enhanced digital infrastructure to better capture evolving household spending patterns.

The most significant change in the inflation basket is the decline in the weight of food and beverages from 45.9 percent to 36.8 percent between 2012 and 2024—a 9.1 percentage point reduction reflecting rising incomes and diversifying consumption habits across Indian households.

