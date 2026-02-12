Auto-parts-makers-pivot-to-automation-to-ride-the-growth-wave

Long known for frugality, India’s auto component makers are pivoting towards automation and data-driven manufacturing as they chase export growth and face tougher global quality standards.

Smart factories are no longer optional, said Vikrampati Singhania, president of the Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA), at a press conference on Wednesday. “Many companies have moved beyond experimentation. This is now about scaling and doing it in a way that makes Indian suppliers globally competitive.”

This, he said, will require shared platforms, deeper partnerships, and coordinated ecosystem development, where industry bodies like ACMA can play a catalytic role.

Singhania’s comments came at an event to release a study conducted jointly by Boston Consulting Group (BCG) and ACMA that examines how digitalisation, automation, and advanced analytics are reshaping India’s auto component manufacturing landscape.

The report—titled Bolts, Bytes and Bots: Reimagining Next-Gen Auto Component Manufacturing in India—finds that nearly two-thirds of Indian auto component manufacturers have already begun deploying “smart factory” technologies, ranging from basic machine-data capture to predictive maintenance and selective robotics.

