In an industry where reputation is typically the outcome of long tenures and inherited networks, Chinmay, founder of AARKA Buildtech LLP, represents a quieter, more analytical counterpoint.

Launched in March 2025, AARKA Buildtech LLP is a boutique real estate advisory focused on Gurugram’s premium and ultra-luxury residential segment. In its first year of operations, the firm has advised and closed residential transactions cumulatively valued at approximately ₹150 crore, across some of the region’s most competitive and high-value developments.

For a first-time founder—and one just 22 years old—the scale of activity is notable. More instructive, however, is the approach behind the growth.

Selectivity Over Scale

Chinmay has consciously avoided the high-volume brokerage model that dominates much of India’s residential real estate ecosystem. Instead, AARKA operates as a selective advisory, working with a limited number of clients on large-ticket transactions, typically ranging from ₹5 crore to over ₹25 crore per home.

This approach has led the firm to work closely with leading developers such as Birla Estates, Godrej Properties, DLF, Elan Group, Signature Global, and Hero Realty, advising buyers across marquee projects in Gurugram.

