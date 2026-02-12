In an industry where reputation is typically the outcome of long tenures and inherited networks, Chinmay, founder of AARKA Buildtech LLP, represents a quieter, more analytical counterpoint.
Launched in March 2025, AARKA Buildtech LLP is a boutique real estate advisory focused on Gurugram’s premium and ultra-luxury residential segment. In its first year of operations, the firm has advised and closed residential transactions cumulatively valued at approximately ₹150 crore, across some of the region’s most competitive and high-value developments.
For a first-time founder—and one just 22 years old—the scale of activity is notable. More instructive, however, is the approach behind the growth.
Selectivity Over Scale
Chinmay has consciously avoided the high-volume brokerage model that dominates much of India’s residential real estate ecosystem. Instead, AARKA operates as a selective advisory, working with a limited number of clients on large-ticket transactions, typically ranging from ₹5 crore to over ₹25 crore per home.
This approach has led the firm to work closely with leading developers such as Birla Estates, Godrej Properties, DLF, Elan Group, Signature Global, and Hero Realty, advising buyers across marquee projects in Gurugram.
Those familiar with his work describe Chinmay less as a conventional broker and more as a transaction advisor—someone who spends considerable time helping clients assess timing, suitability, and long-term alignment, and, when necessary, advising restraint.
Navigating a Market in Transition
Gurugram’s luxury housing market has seen sharp price appreciation over the past few years, driven by infrastructure upgrades, branded residential launches, and increasing participation from non-resident Indians. The result has been a market that is both opportunity-rich and harder to interpret.
Chinmay’s advisory focus has been on helping clients distinguish structural value from cyclical momentum—particularly relevant for NRIs in the UAE, the United States, and Singapore, for whom distance adds an additional layer of execution risk.
A meaningful share of AARKA’s transactions has come through repeat clients and referrals, an outcome that remains uncommon for a firm still in its first year of formal operations.
Building Thought Capital Alongside Transactions
Beyond deal execution, Chinmay has begun investing time in building thought capital around the market he operates in. Over recent months, he has started sharing concise market observations and perspectives through his Instagram page, offering insights into pricing dynamics, buyer behavior, and location-specific fundamentals in Gurugram’s residential landscape.
The content—measured in tone and analytical in nature—has attracted a small but relevant audience of professionals and overseas Indians seeking clarity rather than promotion. For Chinmay, the exercise appears less about visibility and more about articulating a disciplined framework for decision-making in a complex market.
A Long-Term View
As AARKA Buildtech LLP enters its second year, the firm remains intentionally compact. Chinmay’s stated focus is on deepening trust with clients and developers rather than pursuing rapid geographic expansion or scale.
In a sector often driven by velocity and visibility, his early trajectory reflects a different ambition: to build an advisory platform that compounds credibility over time.
At a stage when many young founders prioritise growth optics, Chinmay appears content letting discipline—and outcomes—speak first.
First Published: Feb 12, 2024, 16:00
