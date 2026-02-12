Advertisement
Photo of the day: Where does your Holi colour come from?

Workers from Pratapgarh, Uttar Pradesh, prepare gulal (colored powder) at a parking ground near the Shri Sheetla Mata Mandir on February 11, 2026 in Gurugram, India.

By Forbes India
Last Updated: Feb 12, 2026, 17:42 IST1 min
First Published: Feb 12, 2026, 18:13

