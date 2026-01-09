Rikayaa Greentech’s clean-tech bet on high purity tin

Yash Gupta (27)

Founder & managing director, Rikayaa Greentech

Visits to metal scrapyards and refining facilities as an exchange student to the US and the UK got Yash Gupta interested in metal recycling and refining. Back home in 2020, he set up Rikayaa Enterprises and began by recycling copper and PVC from cable scrap. In its first year, the company was also involved in trading, importing tin ingots and selling them to dealers in India.

It was during this phase that he saw a gap—most of the tin used in India is imported, primarily from Malaysia and Indonesia. Along with a team of metallurgists and chemical refiners, he began researching how to refine tin from scrap. Gupta wanted to produce 99.9 percent pure tin, traditionally achieved only through tin ore and concentrate processing, and eventually developed a proprietary green process involving hydrometallurgical and pyrometallurgical refining.

“India was already using a lot of natural resources in production of metals and that worried us because natural resources are finite. Our goal was to recycle scrap and build a sustainable alternative,” says the 27-year-old, adding that despite India’s booming electronic and chemical sectors, it lacked the domestic capacity to produce high-purity tin. High-purity tin is a critical input for electronics, semiconductors, electric vehicles, defence equipment and advanced soldering applications.

Starting out with his own savings and later raising money from banks and other financial institutions, Gupta set up a plant in Baddi in Himachal Pradesh and began finding buyers for the company’s tin ingots. Rikayaa Greentech, the tin manufacturing vertical set up in 2021, currently has about 25 to 30 clients, most of whom are end users, although there are also a few traders they supply to.

