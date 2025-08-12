'Losses are tough, but I'm more upset when I don't play well': R Praggnanandhaa

Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa is a fan of Olympic javelin champion Neeraj Chopra. “He finishes first or second in all major events. That’s some consistency,” he says.

Much like Chopra can land a javelin with laser precision, Praggnanandhaa—Pragg to the chess world—too, can slay on the chess board. All of 20, the youngster from Chennai has beaten Magnus Carlsen, the five-time world champion and the World No 1, multiple times across formats. The last two came back-to-back at the Las Vegas Freestyle tournament in July, where Pragg, World No 4 and junior World No 1, outwitted the Norwegian GM twice within three days. Pragg, though, doesn’t read much into it. He beat me right after, he says. “Not like I win against him all the time.”

In Mumbai on a lightning visit, he sat down with Forbes India to discuss his purple patch this year, his strategy for high-octane games, and motoring on through exhaustion. Edited excerpts: