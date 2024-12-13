Indian chess prodigy Dommaraju Gukesh creates history, emerges as youngest-ever world champion

The tension in the room was palpable as the young teen chess prodigy sat across from his senior and seasoned Chinese opponent—the 17th FIDE world chess champion Ding Liren.

With a clock ticking and both chess stars testing each other's minds by going down the wire, it seemed as though a draw was imminent. And then it happened—his opponent made a blunder.

The turning point of the World Championships 14th game occurred on the 55th move when Dommaraju Gukesh made a bold move against Liren.

After overcoming his initial fear, Gukesh decided to exchange rooks, putting pressure on his opponent. It only took three more moves for Liren to realise the gravity of the situation and ultimately concede defeat, knowing that losing would cost him his title.

Until move 58, the game was evenly matched.

However, Ding made a pivotal mistake when he tried to force a draw by mobilising his king and rooks. Gukesh capitalised on this error, strategically trading down into a more favourable position.

Gukesh's superior pawn structure and active pieces ultimately proved to be decisive in securing the victory.

The room erupted into cheers as the teenager realised he had just outsmarted one of the greatest minds, known for "close calls" and "dominance", in chess history.

The expression of shock and disbelief on the champion's face only heightened the overwhelming feeling of triumph and exhilaration in that moment. His opponent conceded defeat by shaking hands before collecting his coat from the chair and walking out of the room.

As the crowd roared with approval, the young teen stood tall, realising that he had just achieved what many believed to be impossible—becoming the new world chess champion at such a tender age.

In a thrilling match against Chinese champion Liren, Gukesh emerged victorious in the final game of the 14-game tournament, securing 7.5 points to Liren's 6.5.

Indian Grandmaster Gukesh, who started playing chess at the age of 7, made history on Thursday by becoming the youngest global chess champion at the age of 18.

The record was held by Grandmaster Garry Kasparov, who had set a record by becoming the youngest world chess champion at the age of 22 years and seven months in 1985.

This record was broken after 39 years by Gukesh, who achieved a remarkable victory at the 2024 FIDE Candidates Tournament with an impressive score of 9/14.

This historic win not only made Gukesh the youngest-ever victor of the tournament but also positioned him as a strong contender for the world title in April 2024.

"I am just living my dream," Gukesh said modestly following his huge victory.

After clinching the win in a game that seemed destined for a draw, Gukesh was overcome with emotion and tears of joy.

"For the past ten years, I had been dreaming about this [momentous] moment. I'm glad this dream came true. Since I didn't expect to win, I became a little emotional. I then had the opportunity to continue," Gukesh added.

This victory earned him a significant portion of the USD 2.5 million prize fund as the Singapore 2024 FIDE championship winner. To be more precise, Gukesh bagged Rs 5 crore following his incredible victory.

Gukesh's celebration was a stark contrast to his usual poker face on the chessboard, as he raised his arms and smiled broadly in triumph. "Since I was six or seven years old, I have been dreaming about this and experiencing this moment. All chess players aspire to experience this moment. I'm thankful to God for helping me live this dream.”

Gukesh, who initially practiced chess for at least one hour three days a week, has also commended his opponent following his victory. "Ding is a true world champion in my opinion. I feel bad for Ding and his squad because he fought like a real champion. I'm grateful to my opponent," he said.

Gukesh has always been grateful for the unconditional support of his parents, who have consistently believed in his abilities and encouraged him to aim for great achievements. He credits them for their unwavering faith in his potential. "They have a greater desire to win the global chess championship than I do," he said.

Earlier this year, Gukesh won the Candidates tournament, solidifying his position as the youngest contender for the world title. He now joins the ranks of Indian chess greats, such as Viswanathan Anand, as a global chess champion.

The news of Gukesh's victory spread quickly, sparking celebrations in his hometown of Chennai.

Fans expressed their pride and joy at his remarkable accomplishment, highlighting the hard work and dedication that led to this historic win. "Gukesh's win on the grand stage of global chess has brought immense pride to his country, especially his fans. His dedication and skill have propelled him to the pinnacle of the chess world, marking a new chapter in the history of the game," a fan, Madhavan, said.

"It is a new era for Indian chess. My heart swells with pride on seeing Gukesh scripting history," Vishesh, another fan, added.

Gukesh's victory over Liren in the 14th game came after 58 moves in four hours.

In the event of a draw, tie-breaks were scheduled for Friday to determine the ultimate victor.

Leading up to the crucial match on Thursday, Gukesh emerged victorious in the third and eleventh rounds, whereas Liren, aged 32, claimed victory in the first and twelfth rounds. It is worth noting that all other games in the match concluded in a draw.

Magnus Carlsen, the reigning world number one and former world champion, commended Gukesh for his exceptional style of play following his recent victory.

Carlsen emphasised that Gukesh's triumph at the 2024 World Chess Championship truly showcased his remarkable chess skills and hinted at his potential to become one of the top players in the current circuit.

"He has certainly accomplished a lot of things that put him on that path (of becoming a chess great player). I would say it’s a little bit early to say. I think it’s a really good thing for him that there are two years now until he has to defend this title,” Carlsen said in interview on YouTube channel Take Take Take where he discussed Gukesh's impressive performance at the World Championship.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lavished praise on Gukesh saying, "Historic and exemplary! Congratulations to Gukesh D on his remarkable accomplishment. This is the result of his unparalleled talent, hard work and unwavering determination." He added: "His triumph has not only etched his name in the annals of chess history but has also inspired millions of young minds to dream big and pursue excellence. My best wishes for his future endeavours D Gukesh."

President Droupadi Murmu too hailed the chess champion. “Heartiest congratulations to Gukesh for becoming the youngest player to win the World Chess Championship. He has done India immensely proud. His victory stamps the authority of India as a chess powerhouse," she said.

Gukesh achieved the title of the third youngest grandmaster of all time at the age of 12 years, 7 months, and 17 days. At the same age, he also went on to secure five gold medals at the 2018 Asian Youth Chess Championships.

Earlier this year, Gukesh achieved a significant milestone by winning India's first-ever Chess Olympiad Gold.

In 2023, he became World No. 8 and subsequently achieved a remarkable milestone by surpassing the legendary Vishwanathan Anand with a rating of 2,750. This marked the end of Anand's 37-year reign as the number one ranked Indian player.

Gukesh currently holds an impressive Elo rating of 2,783 in the FIDE rankings, placing him fifth in the world. Magnus Carlsen leads the pack with a commanding rating of 2831, leaving the other top players trailing behind.

Arjun Erigaisi of India follows closely behind in fourth place with a rating of 2,801, while Fabiano Caruana of the United States and Hikaru Nakamura round out the top three with ratings of 2,805 and 2,802, respectively.