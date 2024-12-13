How Gukesh Dommaraju became world's youngest chess champ

Image by : News18 graphics
Gukesh beat China’s Ding Liren in a gruelling match that spanned three weeks.
Born in Chennai to working parents, Gukesh started playing and competing in chess early, winning at the Under-9 section of the Asian School Championships and later Under-12 at World Youth Chess Championships
His latest record of becoming the youngest world champion in history isn’t his first, far from it. In 2019, he became the then second-youngest grandmaster in history at 12 years, 7 months and 17 days. The record, however, has since been broken. In Oct 2022, he became the youngest player to beat Magnus Carlsen since the latter became a World Champion.
Here’s how 2024 played out for Gukesh
Factbox: all you need to know
From Magnus Carlsen to Mikhail Tal - Whose records did Gukesh beat?