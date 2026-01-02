Warren-buffett-quotes-that-define-his-investment-philosophy

Warren Buffett has spent more than six decades distilling the complexities of markets, business and human behaviour into simple, unforgettable maxims. Many of his quotes have become global investing commandments—repeated in boardrooms, classrooms and shareholder meetings around the world.

Here are some of his quotes that capture the essence of his investment approach: Disciplined, long-term, unemotional, and rooted in an unshakeable belief in value.

“Rule No. 1: Never lose money. Rule No. 2: Never forget Rule No. 1.”

The cornerstone of Buffett’s worldview. Long before chasing returns, he emphasises preserving capital — because avoiding big mistakes is more powerful than making occasional big wins.

