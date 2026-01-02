Warren-buffett-quotes-that-define-his-investment-philosophy

Warren Buffett has spent more than six decades distilling the complexities of markets, business and human behaviour into simple, unforgettable maxims. Many of his quotes have become global investing commandments—repeated in boardrooms, classrooms and shareholder meetings around the world.
Here are some of his quotes that capture the essence of his investment approach: Disciplined, long-term, unemotional, and rooted in an unshakeable belief in value.
“Rule No. 1: Never lose money. Rule No. 2: Never forget Rule No. 1.”
The cornerstone of Buffett’s worldview. Long before chasing returns, he emphasises preserving capital — because avoiding big mistakes is more powerful than making occasional big wins.
“Be fearful when others are greedy, and be greedy when others are fearful.”
Perhaps his most quoted line, this captures the power of contrarian investing. Buffett argues that crowd behaviour creates mispricing — and disciplined investors thrive when emotions run high.
“If you don’t find a way to make money while you sleep, you will work until you die.”
Buffett champions passive income and the compounding effect of productive assets. Investments, not labour, should do the heavy lifting over time.
“People who get too upset with price fluctuations… shouldn’t own a stock at all.”
Buffett stresses that temperament outweighs IQ in investing. Those ruled by fear or excitement risk turning temporary declines into permanent losses.
“After all, you only find out who is swimming naked when the tide goes out.”
In good times, weak businesses can hide. But downturns expose shaky balance sheets, poor management, and unsustainable strategies.
“Price is what you pay. Value is what you get.”
A reminder that valuation matters. Buffett urges investors to look beyond market noise and judge assets based on intrinsic worth, not short term price moves.
“It takes 20 years to build a reputation and five minutes to ruin it.”
In business and life, ethics and trust matter. Buffett believes reputation is a form of capital that must be protected vigorously.
