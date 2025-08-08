Zepto to deliver medicines in minutes—is quick commerce ready for healthcare?

In the race to deliver groceries in minutes, quick commerce players have long relied on speed as their biggest differentiator. Now, they’re applying that same urgency to a far more sensitive category: Medicines.

“Today, we're formally announcing the launch of Zepto Pharmacy—medicines delivered in 10 minutes. This pharmacy service is now live in select areas of Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi NCR, and Hyderabad,” Aadit Palicha, co-founder and CEO, Zepto, wrote on LinkedIn on August 7. Zepto joins the likes of Eternal-owned Blinkit and Swiggy, that have been exploring “quick commerce healthcare”.

In July 2025, Blinkit started delivery of prescription medicines in select areas in Bengaluru. This was in addition to the over-the-counter (OTC) medicines already available. Swiggy partnered with Pharmeasy in 2024 to offer medicine deliveries in 10 minutes. Tata’s e-pharmacy 1mg is reportedly teaming up with BigBasket (BB Now) to start medicine deliveries. Similarly, Apollo 24/7, the digital health arm of Apollo Hospitals, is increasingly feeling the heat from quick commerce platforms that offer ultra-fast delivery of household essentials, OTC medicines, and FMCG products—often in under 20 minutes.

But delivering medicines in 10 minutes isn’t just a logistical challenge, it is a regulatory and ethical one. As Zepto joins the likes of Blinkit and Swiggy in exploring “quick healthcare”, the question isn’t just whether they can do it fast—but whether they can do it right.

Regulations and risks

“I think pharmacy is a difficult market and implementing in a Qcomm model would be difficult considering the large number of SKUs (brand, molecule strength). They may be able to do OTC stuff, that may be easier to execute, but prescription can be challenging,” says Vishal Manchanda, senior vice president, Institutional Research, Systematix Group.