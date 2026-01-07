Why-delivery-workers-rarely-get-tips

India has never been a high tipping country. At restaurants, customers often scrutinise the bill for service charges and often don’t add any additional tips. In many cases, service is also seen as something already paid for. In contrast—particularly in the United States—tipping is deeply woven into everyday service culture, often ranging between 15 and 20 percent of the bill. For workers at restaurants, cafés, and even small ice-cream parlours, tips frequently make up a significant share of take-home pay.
In India, the expectation works very differently. More often than not, people get through the day without tipping at all. Whether at an ice-cream parlour or ordering things online, tips are hardly a part of the culture. A quick-commerce delivery rider may arrive at the same doorstep multiple times a day, sometimes delivering another item within minutes—yet walk away without any tip. “Good service is, in some sense, expected as part of the experience or product in India,” says Pranav Jindal, associate professor, marketing, Indian School of Business (ISB).
Platform data reflects this cultural reality. According to Deepinder Goyal, founder and CEO, Zomato, fewer than 5 percent of orders on Zomato include a tip, while the figure is even lower—around 2.5 percent—on Blinkit. On average, tips earned per hour on Zomato amount to just a few rupees, rising marginally from Rs 2.4 in 2024 to Rs 2.6 in 2025.
Compare this with platforms in the US such as Uber Eats and DoorDash, where between 74 and 88 percent of orders receive tips, and where customer gratuities account for a substantial portion of delivery workers’ income. Goyal has repeatedly acknowledged this gap. In early January, he wrote on X: “Tips are a small part of a rider’s overall income. We aren’t a good tipping economy. All tips get passed on to our riders as is, without any deductions.”
The renewed attention on tipping comes amid a broader debate around ultrafast, 10-minute delivery—raising questions about wages and service.
Wages and Tips
Jindal points out that tipping norms are closely tied to how minimum wages are structured across countries. In the US, for instance, “different states differ in terms of whether minimum wages for servers at restaurants include tips or not,” a system that has left servers in several states earning below the official minimum wage, on the assumption that tips will push their earnings above the threshold. As a result, he notes, “there is now an expectation that servers should be given a tip regardless of the service provided,” an expectation that has steadily spilled into other sectors—including fast food outlets, cabs, car rentals, salons and spas—where service levels are minimal but tipping is increasingly normalised.
In countries such as India, he argues, minimum wage laws are “much more lax or are not binding” and therefore do not automatically translate into an expectation that customers must tip. Applying this lens to gig work, Jindal adds that while tipping can become routine when workers earn less than peers with similar skills in formal employment, it should ideally function as “a reward for good service (akin to a bonus)” rather than a substitute for wages.
But the question remains, does tipping absolve platforms from improving base pay? Jindal says, “This is difficult to determine in the absence of minimum wage laws or if minimum wages are not binding.” Gig workers can always find another job if they feel that the platform is exploiting them by offering low wages. He adds, ”The fact that platforms can easily hire gig workers more likely indicates that wages and tips (combined) are (more than) commensurate with the skills possessed by the gig workers.”
How other countries tip
In the United States, tipping is not legally mandatory but is deeply embedded in everyday transactions, especially in restaurants, bars, salons, ride-hailing, and delivery services. Gratuities of 15–20 percent are considered standard, and failing to tip is widely viewed as socially unacceptable. Over time, this expectation has spread beyond traditional service roles, spilling into fast food counters and self-service checkouts, where customers are increasingly prompted to tip.
Across much of Western Europe, the logic is different. Countries such as France and Germany typically fold service into menu prices, with customers rounding up or leaving a modest extra amount—often 5–10 percent—only when service stands out. In the UK, tips in the range of 10–12.5 percent are common if no service charge has already been added. Crucially, choosing not to tip is rarely interpreted as a moral lapse, reflecting broader assumptions around fixed wages and employer responsibility.
Unlike the US and parts of Europe, Japan traditionally discourages tipping. Good service is framed as professional pride and “omotenashi” (wholehearted hospitality), already priced into the bill, so an extra payment can feel awkward—or even be refused. Staff may chase a customer to return “forgotten” money; some restaurants explicitly remind visitors that tipping isn’t required.
