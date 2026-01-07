Why-delivery-workers-rarely-get-tips

India has never been a high tipping country. At restaurants, customers often scrutinise the bill for service charges and often don’t add any additional tips. In many cases, service is also seen as something already paid for. In contrast—particularly in the United States—tipping is deeply woven into everyday service culture, often ranging between 15 and 20 percent of the bill. For workers at restaurants, cafés, and even small ice-cream parlours, tips frequently make up a significant share of take-home pay.

In India, the expectation works very differently. More often than not, people get through the day without tipping at all. Whether at an ice-cream parlour or ordering things online, tips are hardly a part of the culture. A quick-commerce delivery rider may arrive at the same doorstep multiple times a day, sometimes delivering another item within minutes—yet walk away without any tip. “Good service is, in some sense, expected as part of the experience or product in India,” says Pranav Jindal, associate professor, marketing, Indian School of Business (ISB).

Platform data reflects this cultural reality. According to Deepinder Goyal, founder and CEO, Zomato, fewer than 5 percent of orders on Zomato include a tip, while the figure is even lower—around 2.5 percent—on Blinkit. On average, tips earned per hour on Zomato amount to just a few rupees, rising marginally from Rs 2.4 in 2024 to Rs 2.6 in 2025.

Compare this with platforms in the US such as Uber Eats and DoorDash, where between 74 and 88 percent of orders receive tips, and where customer gratuities account for a substantial portion of delivery workers’ income. Goyal has repeatedly acknowledged this gap. In early January, he wrote on X: “Tips are a small part of a rider’s overall income. We aren’t a good tipping economy. All tips get passed on to our riders as is, without any deductions.”

The renewed attention on tipping comes amid a broader debate around ultrafast, 10-minute delivery—raising questions about wages and service.

