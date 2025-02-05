Decentralised work models can radically empower gig workers: Deborah Perry Piscione and Josh Drean

Piscione, a serial entrepreneur, and Drean, an advisor at the Harvard Innovation Labs, talk about the imperative shift from a traditional employment model to a decentralised framework
Deborah Perry Piscione is a Silicon Valley serial entrepreneur and VC. Josh Drean, aside from his role as an advisor at the Harvard Innovation Labs, is a co-founder of DreanMedia. Piscione and Drean together have co-founded the Work3 Institute, an AI and Web3 advisory firm, and are authors of Employment Is Dead: How Disruptive Technologies Are Revolutionizing the Way We Work. In an interview with Forbes India, they discuss how businesses can leverage disruptive technologies to reimagine work, making it more engaging, human, and democratised. Edited excerpts:
Q. What’s the Work3 revolution all about?
The Work3 Revolution is the next evolution of work, where emerging technologies like blockchain, AI, and decentralised platforms reshape how we structure our professional lives. These innovations enable greater flexibility, autonomy, ownership, and purpose in work, aligning with modern workforce needs. At the Work3 Institute, we help organisations integrate these technologies with people-first strategies, empowering digital-first, human-centric leaders to navigate this transformation. Unlike traditional approaches, we focus on using technology to amplify human potential, creating meaningful and engaging work experiences. This reinvention of work goes beyond efficiency and addresses how we can build a workplace that resonates with today’s workforce values and aspirations.
Q. ‘Employment’ and ‘Work’—how would you differentiate between the two?
Historically, when we consider ‘work,’ we think of clocking in and out, commuting to an office, and functioning within the confines of set processes and rules, as defined by a manager. For decades, these standard operating procedures (SOPs) gave shape to the conventional nine-to-five workday, a concept that has defined modern employment for decades.
Today, from factory floors to software development, we see a shift to project-based work and an emphasis on outcomes. It’s no longer about time spent on the clock, but value generated. This landscape offers a spectrum of options for individuals to work where and when they want from wherever they are in the world.
Employment is a contractual agreement between an employer and an employee for certain services, where compensation, in return, is a salary or hourly wage. Work is about activities, tasks, or projects that an individual engages in to earn income, pursue passions, or contribute skills on a flexible, short-term, or long-term basis.
Q. What strategies can help organisations navigate the transition to decentralised work models?
Organisations can navigate decentralised work by fostering trust and adaptability. Decentralised technologies like blockchain streamline operations and empower employees, with models like Decentralised Autonomous Organizations (DAOs) reducing hierarchy and fostering ownership. Leaders should also focus on upskilling and flexible work arrangements, ensuring employees stay engaged and prepared for change.
IBM sets a strong example with its ‘SkillsBuild’ initiative, offering free training in AI, data science, and blockchain. They also support remote and hybrid work options, improving work-life balance while boosting employee satisfaction. By combining continuous learning with flexibility, IBM shows how to empower employees and stay competitive in a decentralised world.
Q. You talk about the ‘bottom-up’ approach of decentralised work models. How empowering can this be, especially for the gig economy?
Decentralised work models have the potential to radically empower gig workers by cutting out the middlemen, like Uber or DoorDash, who often take significant cuts of workers’ earnings. With blockchain-enabled platforms, gig workers can operate in a transparent, trustless environment—meaning they don’t need to rely on a central authority or intermediary to ensure transactions are secure and verifiable—ensuring they retain a larger share of their income. I like to think that these models can introduce mechanisms like tokenised equity or direct peer-to-peer payment systems, giving workers more financial stability and autonomy. By shifting power back to the individual, decentralised platforms can transform the gig economy from a system of exploitation into one of genuine empowerment and opportunity.
Q. Leadership challenges that may arise when traditional hierarchies are upended…
When traditional hierarchies are disrupted, leaders face significant challenges as power dynamics shift. Decentralised structures reduce control, forcing leaders to rely on influence and guidance rather than directive authority, which can be unsettling. The flattening of hierarchies often eliminates middle management roles, creating career uncertainties and leading to widespread layoffs—in 2024 alone, middle management cuts reached as high as 15 percent in some sectors. Communication also becomes more fragmented, making alignment and transparency harder to maintain. Shared decision-making in decentralised systems can blur accountability, while increased autonomy risks inefficiencies or conflicts. Leaders must prioritise collaboration, adaptability, and emotional intelligence to navigate this shift effectively.
Q. How can the rise of Gen AI shape a culture of agility and innovation?
Generative AI (Gen AI) can transform workplace culture by empowering employees to innovate and adapt. Rather than replacing talent, forward-thinking leaders use Gen AI to enhance productivity and creativity. For example, companies leveraging Gen AI tools like Adobe Firefly streamline content creation, allowing teams to focus on strategy and experimentation. However, providing tools alone isn’t enough—training and integration are essential to ensure adoption and effectiveness. Gen AI also accelerates decision-making by analysing complex data, uncovering opportunities, and fostering innovation. Organisations that prioritise collaboration and skill-building with Gen AI create a workforce capable of thriving in rapidly evolving environments.
Q. Can metaverse transform the way organisations engage with the workforce?
While some argue that the metaverse is no longer relevant, reports of its decline have been greatly exaggerated. The metaverse can transform workforce engagement by offering immersive, interactive, and inclusive virtual environments. Accenture’s Nth Floor demonstrates this potential by enabling employees to onboard, train, and collaborate in dynamic digital spaces. New hires can meet colleagues, participate in gamified learning, and explore company culture in ways that feel authentic and personal, even across distances. Unlike static tools like Zoom or Slack, the metaverse fosters deeper connections, strengthens collaboration, and enhances engagement. By embracing these virtual platforms, organisations can break geographical barriers, create meaningful interactions, and build a future-ready workforce equipped for innovation and agility.
Q. Role of HR in the new work paradigm…
In this new iteration of work, HR’s role has evolved from administrative support to strategic leadership. Traditional tools like annual reviews and static training programmes no longer suffice. HR must now embrace bold, innovative approaches, becoming architects of people-centric systems that transcend geographical and temporal boundaries. Leveraging technologies like blockchain for transparency, smart contracts for equitable management, and platforms for continuous learning, HR will ensure organisations adapt to rapid change. Most critically, HR will cultivate cohesive cultures in decentralised environments, keeping people at the centre of the evolving workplace. This transition positions HR as a driving force behind organisational success.