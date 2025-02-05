Rare earths: Strategic metals key to future technologies

Rare earths, which President Donald Trump hopes to secure from Ukraine as part of a deal for US aid, are strategic metals essential for industries developing computers, batteries, and cutting-edge energy technology.

Are they rare?

Not really. With names like dysprosium, neodymium and cerium, rare earths are a group of 17 heavy metals that are actually abundant in the Earth's crust across the globe.

In a 2024 assessment, the United States Geological Survey estimated there were 110 million tonnes of deposits worldwide, including 44 million in China—by far the world's largest producer.

A further 22 million tonnes are estimated in Brazil, 21 million in Vietnam, while Russia has 10 million and India seven million tonnes.

But mining the metals requires heavy chemical use that results in huge amounts of toxic waste and has caused several environmental disasters, making many countries wary of shouldering the heavy financial costs for production.