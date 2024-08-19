Argentine lithium a boon for some, doom for others

With its neighbours Chile and Bolivia, Argentina forms Latin America's so-called "lithium triangle," where the metal nicknamed "white gold" is found in quantities larger than anywhere else on Earth
Anahi Jorge, 23, works for a lithium extraction company in Argentina, earning four times the salary of a local government worker in her village of Susques.
And while she welcomes the income of about $1,700 per month—a fortune for most in economic-crisis-riddled Argentina—she laments the impact on critical water resources in her town and the wider Jujuy province.
"Lithium is good and bad at the same time," Jorge told AFP.