Top 10 largest tech companies in the world by market cap in 2025

In a world driven by technology and innovation, tech companies are influencing global industries and our daily lives. The given data of the top 10 tech companies, based on the market capitalisation (market cap), tells us the total value of a companyâ€™s shares. It is a simple way to determine how big and valuable a company is in todayâ€™s market.

If you're curious about where your favourite brand stands or want to explore investment opportunities, this article provides insight into the major tech giants.

Based on the market cap data (as of January 29, 2025), hereâ€™s a curated list of the top 10 global tech companies

Let us now look into some of the details of each company and their role in the market:

Apple

Year of establishment: April 1976

Revenue in 2024:Â â‚¹32.6 trillion

Apple is a global icon in consumer electronics and certainly among the worldâ€™s top tech companies. It is known for its high-end products, such as the iPhone, Mac, and Apple Watch. With a market cap of over â‚¹310 trillion, Apple also dominates digital services like the App Store, Apple Music, and iCloud. With its sleek designs and user-friendly models, Apple is one of the most trusted and admired brands worldwide, blending technology with lifestyle.

Microsoft

Year of establishment: April 1975

Revenue in 2024:Â â‚¹21.2 trillion

Microsoft has been amongst the worldâ€™s top tech companies for decades and remains a leading software, cloud computing, and tech services hub. Famous for Windows and Office Suite, it is also a leader in cloud solutions (Azure), which drives significant growth. The companyâ€™s portfolio extends to LinkedIn, Bing, and various productivity tools, which makes it integral to businesses. As one of the most influential global tech companies, Microsoft continues to shape the future of work and connectivity with a market cap of â‚¹287+ trillion.

NVIDIA

Year of establishment: January 1993

Revenue in 2024:Â â‚¹9.4 trillion

NVIDIA Corporation ranks third on the list of the top 10 tech companies. It specialises in manufacturing cutting-edge graphic processors and chipsets for PCs and game consoles. The company is headquartered in California and relies on external manufacturers. Today, NVIDIA's market cap and revenue reflect its growing influence in AI, gaming, and GPU technology, making it a major contributor to the tech industry.

Amazon

Year of establishment: July 1994

Revenue in 2024:Â â‚¹51.7 trillion

Amazon has transformed from a bookstore to the go-to platform for almost everything, from gadgets and fashion to groceries. It is a global leader in e-commerce and offers tech devices like the Kindle, Fire TV Stick, and Echo smart speakers. With its â‚¹51+ trillion revenue in 2024 and a market cap of â‚¹216 trillion, Amazon's stock remains a popular choice for investors and ranks fourth among the top 10 tech companies.

Alphabet (Google)

Year of establishment: October 2015

Revenue in 2024:Â â‚¹28.3 trillion

Alphabet, Google's parent company, is known for its search engine, advertising, and cloud computing. By providing an enhanced user experience, Alphabet has strengthened its position as a leader. With revenue of â‚¹28+ trillion in 2024 and a market cap of â‚¹207+ trillion, it has expanded its operations in AI, self-driving cars, and smart devices, making it more than just about Google.

Meta Platforms (Facebook)

Year of establishment: January 2004

Revenue in 2024:Â â‚¹13 trillion

Meta Platforms (previously Facebook) is a leading global tech company that owns and operates major social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Oculus. These services connect billions of people worldwide and facilitate better communication and content sharing. In 2021, the company rebranded to Meta, shifting its focus to the Metaverse. With a market cap of â‚¹147 trillion, Metaâ€™s stocks are worth investing in.

Tesla

Year of establishment: July 2003

Revenue in 2024:Â â‚¹8.1 trillion

Tesla is world-famous for manufacturing and selling electric vehicles (EVs) and solar energy products. Tesla is among the top 10 tech companies leading in EV innovations, with a market cap of â‚¹110 trillion. As more people turn towards sustainable energy sectors, Tesla might play a key role in the tech and energy sector in the coming years.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC)

Year of establishment: February 1987

Revenue in 2024:Â â‚¹6.3 trillion

TSMC is one of the global leaders in semiconductor manufacturing, known for its advanced chip technologies. It can power devices from smartphones to advanced AI systems. Founded in 1987, it is the largest independent chipmaker, supplying other tech giants like Apple and NVIDIA. With around â‚¹91 trillion market cap, TSMC ranks eighth among the top 10 tech companies in the world.

Broadcom

Year of establishment: August 1991

Revenue in 2024:Â â‚¹4.3 trillion

Broadcom Inc., based in San JosÃ©, California, specialises in semiconductors and infrastructure software solutions. It was once part of Hewlett-Packard (HP) and Agilent Technologies but later became an independent entity. The company serves key sectors like telecommunications and industrial automation. It has a market cap of â‚¹84 trillion and revenue of â‚¹4.3 trillion.

TencentÂ

Year of establishment: November 1998

Revenue in 2024:Â â‚¹7.1 trillion

Tencent Holdings Ltd., one of Chinaâ€™s largest tech giants, ranks tenth on the list of global tech companies. It dominates digital services with platforms like WeChat and QQ, connecting billions of users worldwide. Beyond social media, it handles popular multi-player online games such as Honor of Kings and PUBG Mobile. With a market cap exceeding â‚¹41 trillion, Tencent remains one of the leading tech companies contributing to the world economy.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1. Which is the biggest IT company in India?

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), operating under Tata Group, is Indiaâ€™s largest IT company with a market cap of aroundÂ â‚¹14.6 lakh crores.

2. What does big tech refer to?

Big tech or tech giants refers to the largest and most dominant technology companies in the industry. NVIDIA, Apple, and Alphabet are well-known tech giants and are among the top 10 global tech companies.

3. What is the oldest IT company in the world?

International Business Machines, or IBM, is the worldâ€™s oldest global tech company, founded in 1896.