Top 10 social media platforms based on active users

Social media isnâ€™t so much an extension of our lives as it is our lives today. Instead of taking a break from our physical lives by going online, we now take a break from our lives online by going out. According to DataReportal, in 2024, more than 5 billion people (nearly 64 percent of the world population) used social media platformsâ€“a number that grew by 5.4 percent annually. From viral trends to real-time news, these platforms influence users daily.
This post examines the most used social media platforms worldwide, ranking them based on active users. Whether used for networking, entertainment, or business, understanding where people spend their time online is key to exploring the market growth. Letâ€™s see which of the top 10 social media platforms lead the way and why they continue to grow in popularity.
Hereâ€™s a list of the most used social media worldwide, based on monthly active users as of 2024:
|Rank
|Social Media Platforms
|Monthly Active Users (in billions)
|1
|3.07
|2
|YouTube
|2.53
|3
|2
|4
|2
|5
|TikTok
|1.69
|6
|1.37
|7
|Telegram
|0.95
|8
|Messenger
|0.93
|9
|Snapchat
|0.85
|10
|Douyin
|0.75
An insight into the top 10 social media apps
The DataReportal report states that, on average, users spend at least 2 hours and 24 minutes on social media daily. Letâ€™s briefly discuss the top 10 social media platforms and why users are hooked.
With over 3 billion active users, Facebook is the most used social media platform worldwide. People largely rely on it to connect with family, share updates, and engage with various communities. Businesses also use the platform to reach out to potential target audiences. Whether for personal use or professional networking, Facebook keeps conversations going across the globe.
YouTube attracts over 2.5 billion monthly users, making it among the top 10 social media apps. From tutorials to entertainment, thereâ€™s something for everyone on the platform. Content creators can share videos on every topic imaginable, while businesses use the platform for marketing and lead generation. People spend hours on YouTube daily, watching short clips, podcasts, movies, and long documentaries.
Instagram has 2 billion active users, and its popularity just keeps growing. What started as a simple photo-sharing app is now a global hub for creativity, trends, and businesses. The app is a favourite for influencers, brands, and everyday users who want to connect through visuals or share moments that matter. With features like reels, polls, GIFs, and stories used for content engagement, Instagram remains one of the top 10 social media platforms today.
WhatsApp connects over 2 billion users globally, making it one of the most reliable social media apps for daily communication. Its end-to-end encryption ensures privacy for individuals and businesses. Despite some data privacy concerns, WhatsApp ranks fourth among the top 10 social media platforms. It is known for its simplicity in messaging and handling business accounts.
TikTok took the world by storm during the COVID-19 lockdown and is one of the popular social media apps today. It is well-known for its short-form video content and has nearly 1.7 billion active users. The platform has faced many controversies, including bans in the United States and European Union due to data security and usage concerns. Nonetheless, its popularity still stands, especially among younger audiences.
WeChat is China's all-in-one app that combines messaging, social media, and payment services for Chinese and foreign users. With monthly active users of 1.3 billion, it is one of the top 10 social media platforms. However, the app is banned in certain countries like India and Canada due to ongoing disputes and security concerns.
Telegram ranks seventh on the list and has around 950 million users. Its focus on privacy and diverse features make it often used in business communications. However, Telegram is criticised in several countries for its security reasons and illicit content. Despite these issues, many appreciate its encrypted messaging and customisable options.
Founded by Meta, Messenger offers seamless integration with Facebook for chats, voice calls, and video calls. With over 930 million active users, Messenger is the eighth most used social media platform worldwide. It is widely used for personal conversations, customer service, and group interactions, making communication easy and convenient.
Snapchat keeps around 850 million users engaged with fun filters, disappearing messages, and interactive stories. Itâ€™s especially popular among younger users who enjoy real-time content sharing and private conversations. Features like Snap Map and Spotlight make it a mix of social networking and entertainment, pushing Snapchat among the top 10 social media apps list.
Douyin is the Chinese version of TikTok. Though the two platforms share similar user interfaces, they are different. Douyin is known for its short videos, trending challenges, and powerful in-video search algorithm. It has 750+ million active users and dominates Chinaâ€™s social media market. Businesses, influencers, and everyday users rely on it for entertainment, business, hotel bookings, and viral content.
1. Which is the oldest social media platform?
Six Degrees was the worldâ€™s oldest social media platform, launched in 1997. It allowed people to connect with their friends online, but since the concept of social media was alien at the time, the platform was discontinued in 2000.
2. Which are the fastest-growing social media platforms in 2024-25?
Instagram, Lemon8, Tumblr, TikTok, and Pinterest are currently the fastest-growing social media platforms.
3. Which social media is most used in China?
Among the top 10 social media platforms, WeChat and Douyin are majorly used in China (Statista, 2024). The other apps are QQ, Baidu Tieba, and Xiaohongshu (also known as Rednote).