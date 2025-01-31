Top 10 social media platforms based on active users

Social media isnâ€™t so much an extension of our lives as it is our lives today. Instead of taking a break from our physical lives by going online, we now take a break from our lives online by going out. According to DataReportal, in 2024, more than 5 billion people (nearly 64 percent of the world population) used social media platformsâ€“a number that grew by 5.4 percent annually. From viral trends to real-time news, these platforms influence users daily.

This post examines the most used social media platforms worldwide, ranking them based on active users. Whether used for networking, entertainment, or business, understanding where people spend their time online is key to exploring the market growth. Letâ€™s see which of the top 10 social media platforms lead the way and why they continue to grow in popularity.

A list of the top 10 social media platforms

Hereâ€™s a list of the most used social media worldwide, based on monthly active users as of 2024:

Rank Social Media Platforms Monthly Active Users (in billions) 1 Facebook 3.07 2 YouTube 2.53 3 Instagram 2 4 WhatsApp 2 5 TikTok 1.69 6 WeChat 1.37 7 Telegram 0.95 8 Messenger 0.93 9 Snapchat 0.85 10 Douyin 0.75

An insight into the top 10 social media apps

The DataReportal report states that, on average, users spend at least 2 hours and 24 minutes on social media daily. Letâ€™s briefly discuss the top 10 social media platforms and why users are hooked.