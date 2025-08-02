From Trump tariff tremors to sweet indulgences with macarons, our top stories of the week

1) Tariff shock

On the evening of July 30, US President Donald Trump blindsided markets by announcing a sweeping 25 percent tariff on Indian imports, effective August 1, alongside an unspecified “penalty” linked to India’s energy and defence ties with Russia. The move compounds pressure on critical sectors like electronics, pharmaceuticals, and textiles, already grappling with stiff competition and tightening global supply lines. While New Delhi continues dialogue, the uncertainty itself risks stalling capital flows and increased volatility in India’s markets just as its international manufacturing ambitions gather steam.

2) Manufacturing under fire

The US move to levy a 25 percent tariff on Indian exports has sparked fresh debate over its possible long-term impact on India’s manufacturing ambitions. According to industry sources, the electronics sector faces the highest immediate exposure, while auto components and industrial goods may be more insulated due to diversified supply chains. While India's wage edge and policy incentives still offer an upside, sectors priced out by the tariff could see supply-wheel shifts toward rivals like Vietnam. Can diplomacy recalibrate the risk? Will tariff volatility stall India’s factory-led ambitions? Read to find out

3) Transitional, not transformative

While Trump’s 25 percent tariff bombshell rattled markets, economists Forbes India spoke to see it as 'transitionary', and not transformative. Corporate India remains cautiously optimistic, banking on salvaged diplomacy and a potential trade pact in the works. More importantly, they also believe that the Reserve Bank of India is unlikely to cut interest rates until at least December ruling out a knee-jerk reaction to the tariffs. After three consecutive 25 bps reductions earlier in 2025, experts argue that the RBI has already done its part and will now wait to see how inflation and growth evolve. The tariff shock is real, but monetary relief isn’t on the table just yet.