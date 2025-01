Pilgrims gather to take a holy dip at Sangam, the confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati rivers, on the occasion of 'Mauni Amavasya' during the Maha Kumbh Mela festival in Prayagraj on January 29, 2025. A stampede at the world's largest religious gathering killed at least 15 people, with many more injured, a doctor at the Kumbh Mela festival in northern India told AFP.

Image: Niharika Kulkarni / AFP