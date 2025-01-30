Telangana Rising: CM Revanth Reddy gets Rs 1.78 lakh crore investments at WEF 2025

ZURICH, January 23, 2025

A delegation led by Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy returned from the World Economic Forum after garnering investment pledges worth Rs 1.78 lakh crore.

The highly-successful visit to the event, which is held annually in Davos, Switzerland, saw investment commitments that could lead to the creation of 49,550 jobs.

Key investment decisions made by companies at Davos include:

- Amazon (AWS) - Rs 60,000 crore

- Sun Petrochemicals - Rs 45,500 crore

- Tillman Global Holdings - Rs 15,000 crore

- Megha Engineering - Rs 15,000 crore

Software majors such as Infosys, Wipro and HCL pledged that they would create as many as 27,000 jobs in Hyderabad.

The delegation’s focus on data centres paid off, with Amazon, Tillman, Usra, CrtlS and Sify announcing new facilities and expansions in Telangana.

Besides, Telangana got pledges towards cutting-edge manufacturing of solar panels, rocket equipment, aircraft interiors and unmanned aerial vehicles, with the Jindal Group announcing investments in defence manufacturing.

A key highlight of the trip was investments in private industrial park space, with the Ramky Group saying it would set up integrated industrial parks, dry port and townships in the state.

FMCG giant Unilever also said it would set up two manufacturing units.

CM Reddy was accompanied by IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu, along with other officials.

Besides industrialists, the CM also met his Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra counterparts Chandrababu Naidu and Devendra Fadnavis where the trio had wide ranging discussions on India’s development themes such as the economy, innovation, technology, AI, sustainability and jobs.

The state also showcased its vision for sustainability by taking the Davos oath to participate in planting of one trillion trees on Earth. The Telangana Rising delegation explains to a WEF team the efforts it has taken to undertake tree plantation.

Telangana Rising 2050

At Davos, CM Reddy met with businesspeople, investors and policymakers, explaining to them his vision of Telangana Rising 2050.

CM Reddy has said he would like the state’s gross domestic product to grow to $1 trillion and wants the state capital Hyderabad to compete with the likes of New York, Dubai and Singapore.

Telangana has the highest per capita income among India’s big states — those having a gross state domestic product of at least Rs 10 lakh crore.

The income growth is a result of the state’s pro-business agenda along with an emphasis on welfare.

At Davos, the CM’s vision was clear: build on Telangana’s existing strengths as a state that excels in software and pharmaceuticals but also focuses on infrastructure, renewable energy, skill development and welfare.

“Building on core strengths of Hyderabad and Telangana in software and pharma, Telangana will now look to grow in a very big way in data centers, green energy, food processing, electric vehicles, semiconductors among others. After COVID, the world urgently needs to alter its supply chain by supplementing an alternative to China (China Plus One), a position Telangana would aggressively and proactively like to take,” CM Revanth Reddy said.

“The vision of making Telangana a $1 trillion GSDP would involve aggressive clustering - core urban areas inside outer ring roads (ORRs) for services, zones between ORRs and the proposed Regional Ring Road as a semi-urban zone for manufacturing, and outside the RRR as rural area for agriculture and food processing,” the Chief Minister added.

Speaking at three illustrious events on Urban Mobility, Regenerative and Circular Spaces, and Nation Strategies, CM Reddy said his focus areas included infrastructure, mobility, opportunities, and sustainability - metro rail expansion, regional ring railways, radial roads, new airports, Musi River rejuvenation, faster EV adoption and a skill university among others.

“For the global and investor fora, the message is simple - Telangana Means Business. But at a deeper level, we are growing economy for our people - to create jobs, increase income and business opportunities, and provide more and better welfare,” he added.

Just before the Davos trip, the Telangana Rising delegation visited Singapore where he discussed multiple opportunities and exchanged views with dignitaries in the nation state

