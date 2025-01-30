Maison Margiela names Glenn Martens new creative director during Paris Haute Couture Week

Belgian designer Glenn Martens was unveiled Wednesday as the successor to John Galliano as creative director of French fashion house Maison Margiela on a busy day of Haute Couture Week in Paris.

Martens, 41, is currently creative director at Diesel and was promoted internally from within the Italian fashion company OTB Group which also owns Maison Margiela.

"I have worked with Glenn for years. I have witnessed his talent, and I know what he is capable of," the billionaire chairman and owner of OTB, Renzo Rosso, said in a company statement.

Rosso was instrumental in resurrecting the career of Gallianoâ€”and raising the profile of Maison Margielaâ€”after the then drug and alcohol-addicted British designer fell from grace in 2011 due to an anti-Semitic rant in a Paris bar.

Galliano parted company with Maison Margiela in December after 10 successful years of rising sales, making him a hard act to follow.