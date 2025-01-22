Pharrell pursues Paris landmark takeovers with Louvre show for Louis Vuitton

Paris Men's Fashion Week kicks off Tuesday, headlined by Pharrell Williams' highly anticipated new show for Louis Vuitton which is set to take over the Louvre in the evening.

Transforming the French capital's most famous museum continues his tradition of using major landmarks as backdrops for his clothes since he began as creative director in 2023.

For his debut show, the LVMH-owned brand used the Pont Neuf, the oldest bridge in the capital, as a giant runway, even painting its paving stones gold.

A historic theme park, the Jardin d'Acclimatation, hosted Pharrell's show last January while in June he sent models down a lawn catwalk built on the rooftop of the modernist headquarters of UN agency UNESCO.

The Louvre's iconic architecture has been used several times in the past by Vuitton's Nicolas Ghesquiere, artistic director of women's collections, most recently in October.