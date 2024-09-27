Paris Fashion Week: Designer Chemena Kamali returns to Chloe's hippy-chic aesthetic

For her spring-summer Chloe collection, Kamali threw open the windows to celebrate the brand's highly feminine hippy-chic aesthetic with billowing dresses, lace and sun-bleached flower prints
Designer Chemena Kamali—who dressed Kamala Harris for the Democratic Convention in August—turned heads at Paris Fashion Week Thursday with a line of lacy transparent looks the US presidential hopeful may be a little more shy about trying.
The German creator has quickly made her mark at French label Chloe, with pieces from her debut collection in February selling like hot cakes.