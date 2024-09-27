Urban Indian households likely to spend close to Rs 2 lakh crore in shopping for this festive season: Survey

A recent survey conducted by LocalCircles highlights the preferences of Indian households this festive season, the platforms they might choose to shop from, items likely to be bought and more
There’s no doubt about the fact that Indians love shopping. And, most of all, festive shopping. The festival season in India is approaching, and is the time when many urban households typically invest in festival supplies, gourmet foods, gifts for friends and family, fashion items, appliances, consumer electronics, precious metals like gold and silver, automobiles, and even real estate.