Blaise Metreweli is the first female head of MI6. Who are the other women heading similar organisations?

In its 116-year-old history, UK’s Secret Intelligence Service (SIS), better known as MI6, has appointed its first female head, Blaise Metreweli. Appointed as the 18th chief, the 47-year-old is the current Director General ‘Q’, responsible for technology and innovation in MI6, and has previously held a Director-level role in MI5. “I am honoured and proud to be entrusted with leading the Service. I look forward to carrying that mission forward in collaboration with the courageous officers and agents of MI6, as well as our numerous international partners,” she said, after her new appointment was announced.



Now referred to as 'C' (chief), her added responsibilities will be reporting to the Foreign Secretary, according to the government release. Metreweli will also be a part of the Joint Intelligence Committee, alongside heads of other government departments and senior officials, and will receive intelligence reports, analyse ongoing situations and advise the Prime Minister.



Although actress Judi Dench has portrayed the role of MI6’s chief ‘M’ in the James Bond films for years, all 17 previous real-life chiefs of the SIS have been men. However, in the recent past, numerous women have taken on leadership positions in long-standing male-dominated agencies across the world in various sectors. These appointments reflect a broader shift towards gender inclusivity in areas of industry and services where women have rarely led before.



Here are a few names from this cohort:



Kirsty Coventry

In March 2025, Zimbabwe’s Coventry was elected as the 10th president of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), and the first female president in IOC history at the 144th IOC Session in Costa Navarino, Greece.

Clare Connor

In October 2021, the former England captain took charge as president of the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), becoming the first woman to hold the post in the club's 234-year-old history.





