Blaise Metreweli is the first female head of MI6. Who are the other women heading similar organisations?

In the recent past, several women have taken over long-standing male-dominated agencies across the world. Here are a few of them

Samidha Jain
By Samidha Jain Forbes India Staff
Published: Jun 17, 2025 04:40:51 PM IST
Updated: Jun 17, 2025 04:59:25 PM IST
Full Bio

In the recent past, numerous women have taken on leadership positions in long-standing male-dominated agencies across the world in various sectors. Images: Getty Images and AFPIn the recent past, numerous women have taken on leadership positions in long-standing male-dominated agencies across the world in various sectors. Images: Getty Images and AFP

In its 116-year-old history, UK’s Secret Intelligence Service (SIS), better known as MI6, has appointed its first female head, Blaise Metreweli. Appointed as the 18th chief, the 47-year-old is the current Director General ‘Q’, responsible for technology and innovation in MI6, and has previously held a Director-level role in MI5. “I am honoured and proud to be entrusted with leading the Service. I look forward to carrying that mission forward in collaboration with the courageous officers and agents of MI6, as well as our numerous international partners,” she said, after her new appointment was announced.

Now referred to as 'C' (chief), her added responsibilities will be reporting to the Foreign Secretary, according to the government release. Metreweli will also be a part of the Joint Intelligence Committee, alongside heads of other government departments and senior officials, and will receive intelligence reports, analyse ongoing situations and advise the Prime Minister.

Although actress Judi Dench has portrayed the role of MI6’s chief ‘M’ in the James Bond films for years, all 17 previous real-life chiefs of the SIS have been men. However, in the recent past, numerous women have taken on leadership positions in long-standing male-dominated agencies across the world in various sectors. These appointments reflect a broader shift towards gender inclusivity in areas of industry and services where women have rarely led before.

Here are a few names from this cohort:

Kirsty Coventry

In March 2025, Zimbabwe’s Coventry was elected as the 10th president of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), and the first female president in IOC history at the 144th IOC Session in Costa Navarino, Greece.

Clare Connor

In October 2021, the former England captain took charge as president of the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), becoming the first woman to hold the post in the club's 234-year-old history.


Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala

On March 1, 2021, Okonjo-Iweala became the seventh director-general of the World Trade Organization (WTO), making history as the first woman and the first African to hold the position. Her initial term is set to conclude on August 31, 2025, after which she will begin her second four-year term from September 1.


Angela Merkel

Merkel served as Germany's chancellor from 2005 to 2021. She was the first and only woman to have held the position.


Christine Lagarde

On July 5, 2011, Lagarde became the 11th managing director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), and the first woman to hold that position. She was elected to a second term, which started on July 5, 2016.


Mary Barra

In January 2014, Barra became the first female CEO of American automobile makers General Motors, which was founded in 1908. Barra has also served as Chair of GM’s board of directors since her election to the role in 2016. She is one of the first women to lead a major global automotive company.


Ginni Rometty

In 2012, Rometty made history as the first woman to serve as the CEO of International Business Machines (IBM), after a century of the company being founded.


Leena Nair

In December 2021, Nair was announced as the global CEO of Chanel, becoming the first woman (after founder Coco Chanel), the first Indian, and one of the very few non-French leaders to helm the 112-year-old fashion house.


Arundhati Bhattacharya

In 2013, Bhattacharya became the first woman to be chairperson of the State Bank of India (SBI), India's largest public sector bank.


Mitsuko Tottori and Vanessa Hudson

Tottori became the first woman to lead Japan Airlines in 2024, notably having started her career as a flight attendant, while Hudson made history in 2023 by becoming the first woman to lead Qantas Airways.

