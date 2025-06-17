Exploring AIFs in India: A guide to alternative investment funds for modern investors

India’s investment landscape has undergone significant shifts in the past decade. From traditional options like fixed deposits and gold to mutual funds and direct equities, investors today have more choices than ever, each with different levels of risk and potential reward. However, as markets mature and wealth grows, many high-net-worth individuals and experienced investors are now looking beyond the standard choices.

One such investment option that has gained popularity over the years is Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs). AIFs in India offer exposure to niche opportunities that don’t typically sync with public markets. Interest in alternative investment funds has surged, with investors seeking diverse strategies and potentially higher AIF returns.

If you're exploring new ways to build your wealth, it might be the perfect time to understand what it means to invest in AIF. In this post, we’ll discuss the basics, types, pros, cons, and tax implications of alternative investment funds.

What are alternative investment funds?

Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs) are privately pooled investment vehicles that collect money from a select group of investors to invest in non-traditional assets. These may include private equity, real estate, venture capital, or other non-public opportunities. The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) regulates AIFs under a separate set of guidelines introduced in 2012, which are typically set up as limited liability partnerships (LLPs), trusts, or companies in India.

AIFs—with a minimum lock-in period of three years—are intended for individuals with a higher risk profile and long-term investment objectives. To invest in AIF, you need to put in a minimum of ₹1 crore. Fund managers, employees, or directors can start with ₹25 lakh. The number of investors is capped at 1,000 per scheme, except for angel funds, which allow up to 49.