Mutual Fund taxation explained: STCG, LTCG, and how different funds are taxed

Mutual fund investments have become a go-to choice for many Indians looking to build wealth over time through systematic investment plans (SIPs), lump-sum entries, or goal-based strategies. According to the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI), the industry’s assets under management (AUM) have grown from ₹27 lakh crore in February 2020 to over ₹64 lakh crore as of February 2025, reflecting a more than two-fold increase in five years.

With digital access, simplified KYC norms, and a growing appetite for returns, mutual funds have firmly secured their place in personal finance across income groups. That said, one part of the process often gets overlooked until it’s time to file returns - mutual fund taxation.

Whether you're earning dividends or booking profits, the tax on mutual funds in India directly impacts your real returns. So, understanding how your investments are taxed is a core part of making informed decisions that actually pay off - and that’s what this post is all about.

Factors determining mutual fund taxation

Mutual fund taxation depends on a few key factors. Here's what you should keep an eye on:

Types of funds : Taxation varies depending on what kind of mutual fund investments you’re making. Each comes with different holding period rules and tax rates.

: Taxation varies depending on what kind of mutual fund investments you’re making. Each comes with different holding period rules and tax rates. Holding period: The longer you stay invested, the better it is for taxes. Long-term holdings usually have lower tax rates, so staying invested can actually help you keep more of your returns.

The longer you stay invested, the better it is for taxes. Long-term holdings usually have lower tax rates, so staying invested can actually help you keep more of your returns. Capital gains: If you sell your assets at a higher price than what you paid, then the profit earned is called the capital gain. This amount is taxable based on how long you held the investment.

If you sell your assets at a higher price than what you paid, then the profit earned is called the capital gain. This amount is taxable based on how long you held the investment. Dividends: You don’t need to sell your assets to get a dividend. It’s already a portion of the fund’s total profits that the mutual fund company shares with investors. While it feels like a bonus, it’s still taxable based on your income slab.

Types of mutual funds and their taxation

Let's understand the tax implications for various types of mutual funds: