Human Development Index: Top-ranked countries and India's HDI rank in 2024 revealed

If you plan to travel or settle, here's the list of the top countries by their Human Development Index (HDI) value
Measuring a country’s progress isn't just about its economy or skyscrapers - it's about how well its people live. The Human Development Index (HDI) is an appropriate metric in this context. It was introduced by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) to provide a broader perspective, one that considers health, education, and national income. It’s a way to focus on a much more meaningful aspect: whether people have the opportunity to lead long, healthy, and fulfilling lives.
HDI rankings matter because they help cut through clichéd, surface-level stats and show which countries are truly creating environments that support a decent standard of living for people. They give you insights into progress, beyond GDP figures. In this article, we’ll look at the countries that rank highest in the Human Development Index, where people live well, and why it matters.
We’ve curated a list of the top countries by HDI rankings, sourced from the UNDP’s latest report
|Ranking
|Country
|Human Development Index (HDI) value
|1
|Switzerland
|0.967
|2
|Norway
|0.966
|3
|Iceland
|0.959
|4
|Hong Kong, China (SAR)
|0.956
|5
|Denmark
|0.952
|6
|Sweden
|0.952
|7
|Germany
|0.950
|8
|Ireland
|0.950
|9
|Singapore
|0.949
|10
|Australia
|0.946
|11
|Netherlands
|0.946
|12
|Belgium
|0.942
|13
|Finland
|0.942
|14
|Liechtenstein
|0.942
|15
|United Kingdom
|0.940
|16
|New Zealand
|0.939
|17
|United Arab Emirates
|0.937
|18
|Canada
|0.935
|19
|Korea
|0.929
|20
|Luxembourg
|0.927
The Human Development Index considers three key data points —health, education, and economic conditions—to provide a balanced view of people's development in different parts of the world. It’s less about tracking policies and more about measuring outcomes that affect everyday lives.
Each of these components is scaled between 0 and 1, and the final HDI is calculated using the formula:
The key indicators that provide a more comprehensive picture of human well-being are:
Together, all these indicators help us to understand the gaps and progress in Human Development Index rankings, even for developed countries.
If you’re a student looking for better study opportunities or considering migrating with your family, you’ll look for better living conditions with improved education, job security, and healthcare systems. Most of us weigh these basic yet essential factors before making a life-changing decision to move to another country.
HDI can directly influence our decisions, like where we choose to live, study, or invest. Countries like Switzerland, Norway, Iceland, and Hong Kong with stronger HDI rankings attract global talent, international business, and development aid more easily. That’s why governments implement policies to improve public health, expand educational opportunities, and reduce the income gap. Countries with values ranging from 0.8 to 1.0 have a very high Human Development Index and are considered the best places to live in.
1. What is India’s HDI rank?
India currently ranks 134th with a Human Development Index score of 0.644. While it has made progress in education and healthcare, factors like income inequality and fair access to quality public services remain challenges.
2. Which countries have the lowest HDI?
Nigeria, Pakistan, Liberia, Tanzania, and Sudan, among other countries, have the lowest HDI with values ranging from 0.38 to 0.54.
3. What are the limitations of HDI?
Although HDI is a good metric, it overlooks some critical factors, such as income inequality, environmental sustainability, political freedom, and gender equality.