Human Development Index: Top-ranked countries and India's HDI rank in 2024 revealed

Measuring a country’s progress isn't just about its economy or skyscrapers - it's about how well its people live. The Human Development Index (HDI) is an appropriate metric in this context. It was introduced by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) to provide a broader perspective, one that considers health, education, and national income. It’s a way to focus on a much more meaningful aspect: whether people have the opportunity to lead long, healthy, and fulfilling lives.

HDI rankings matter because they help cut through clichéd, surface-level stats and show which countries are truly creating environments that support a decent standard of living for people. They give you insights into progress, beyond GDP figures. In this article, we’ll look at the countries that rank highest in the Human Development Index, where people live well, and why it matters.

List of top countries by HDI ranking

We’ve curated a list of the top countries by HDI rankings, sourced from the UNDP’s latest report

Ranking Country Human Development Index (HDI) value 1 Switzerland 0.967 2 Norway 0.966 3 Iceland 0.959 4 Hong Kong, China (SAR) 0.956 5 Denmark 0.952 6 Sweden 0.952 7 Germany 0.950 8 Ireland 0.950 9 Singapore 0.949 10 Australia 0.946 11 Netherlands 0.946 12 Belgium 0.942 13 Finland 0.942 14 Liechtenstein 0.942 15 United Kingdom 0.940 16 New Zealand 0.939 17 United Arab Emirates 0.937 18 Canada 0.935 19 Korea 0.929 20 Luxembourg 0.927





How is the Human Development Index (HDI) calculated?

The Human Development Index considers three key data points —health, education, and economic conditions—to provide a balanced view of people's development in different parts of the world. It’s less about tracking policies and more about measuring outcomes that affect everyday lives.

Health is measured by the average lifespan of people in a country. A higher life expectancy score indicates better living conditions, access to healthcare, nutrition, and overall well-being.

Education is measured in two ways: the average number of years adults have spent in school and the expected number of years a child undergoes schooling. Together, these numbers give us insights into current and future access to learning.

The economic metric helpful for HDI is the Gross National Income (GNI) per capita, based on purchasing power parity (PPP). This metric tells us the average income and reflects living standards.

Each of these components is scaled between 0 and 1, and the final HDI is calculated using the formula: