Income tax returns filing: Know which ITR you should file

Why Does Filing Your Income Tax Return (ITR) Matter?

ITR filing (required documents) is mandatory if you earned income from or invested in foreign assets during the financial year. When applying for a visa or a loan, a filed ITR can be a crucial document. Whether your company or firm has made a profit or loss, filing your ITR return is a legal requirement. If you've incurred losses from business or profession or under capital gains, you can only carry them forward to the next year if you file your return before the ITR filing last date.

Which ITR return should be filed for FY 2023-24 (AY 2024-25)?

ITR 1 or Sahaj

ITR-2

Being an Individual Director in a company

Having investments in unlisted equity shares during the financial year

Being a resident not ordinarily resident (RNOR) or non-resident

Income from Capital Gains

Having any foreign income

Agricultural income exceeding Rs 5,000

Possessing assets or having a financial stake in any entity located outside India, including having signing authority over any accounts situated abroad

Tax deducted under Section 194N

Payment or deduction of tax-deferred on ESOP

Having any loss from previous periods that needs to be carried forward under some income category

ITR 3

Engaged in a business or profession requiring bookkeeping and/or audit

Individual Director in a company

Investments in unlisted equity shares during the FY (financial year)

Income sources may include House Property, Salary/Pension, and Other Sources

Income as a partner in a firm

Individuals or HUFs who do not meet the criteria for ITR filing ITR-1, ITR-2, or ITR-4 should opt for ITR-3.

ITR 4 or Sugam



Business/organisation income under the presumptive income scheme under sections 44AD or 44AE

Professional income under the presumptive income scheme by section 44ADA

Income from one residential property, not more than Rs 50 lakh (excluding brought forward loss or loss to be carried forward)

Income from pension or salary up to Rs 50 lakh

Income from other sources, not more than Rs 50 Lakh (excluding lottery and race-horse income)

Freelancers earning income from these sources may choose a presumptive scheme if their gross receipts do not exceed Rs 50 lakhs.

ITR 5



ITR 6



ITR 7



Companies required to file income tax returns under sections 139(4D), 139(4A), 139(4B), 139(4C), 139(4E), and 139(4F)

Companies eligible for exemption by section 11 are those whose income is generated from properties held for charitable or religious purposes.

Political parties with income exceeding the maximum amount not chargeable to income tax.

Scientific research associations

News agencies

Educational institutions

Business trusts

Investment funds referred to in section 115UB





Help me decide which ITR form to file" service tool

Who are exempted from filing Income Tax Returns?

