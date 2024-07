ITR filing: Here are the documents required for income tax return filing

I

General Documents Required To File Income Tax Returns

PAN Card

Aadhaar Card

Bank account details for the taxpayer

TDS certificates (Forms 16, 16A, 26AS, etc.)

Tax payment challans

Investment proofs (for deductions under sections 80C, 80D, 80E, 80TTA, etc.)

For Salaried Employees

PAN

Form 16 from your employer

Month-by-month salary slips

Documents Required To File Income Tax Returns In Case You Have Income From Other Sources

Bank Statements and Interest Certificates: Record the interest earned on savings accounts, fixed deposits, and other bank accounts. Note the account numbers, IFSC codes, and bank names.

Clubbed Income: Don't forget to include any income of your dependents that you are required to report.





Documents Required To File Income Tax Returns In Case Of Income From House Property

Documents Required To File Income Tax Returns In Case Of Capital Gains

Documents Required To File Income Tax Returns For Tax-Saving Investments

Documents Required To File Income Tax Returns to Claim the Following Expenses as Deductions

