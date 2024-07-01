ITR filing: Here are the documents required for income tax return filing

Documents Required To File Income Tax Returns In Case Of Income From House Property
When filing an ITR, having the right documents for your house property income can make all the difference. Here's a rundown of the key documents you'll need:
Rent Agreement: If you're receiving rent from your house property and it's listed in your Form 16, you'll still need to include it in your ITR.
Interest Certificate from Bank: To claim any deductions on home loans, you'll need to show the bank details highlighting both principal and interest payments.
Property Address: Make sure you have the address of the property to claim a deduction.
Co-Owner Details: If you have co-owners, you need to provide their details to increase the deduction amount you can claim.
Receipts of Municipal Taxes Paid: Keep the receipts for municipal taxes paid handy in case of any scrutiny.
Form 16A on Rent: This tax form covers any taxes deducted apart from salary, including those on rent. Keep a copy of your records for future reference.
Details of Pre-construction Interest: To accurately compute your tax liability, you'll need to highlight the interest paid on pre-construction. This interest can be claimed in five equal installments.
Documents Proving Ownership: When claiming a deduction for home loan interest, have documents ready that prove your ownership. This will help determine if you qualify.
Home Loan Processing Charges & Foreclosure Charges: These charges are considered monetary costs and shall be claimed as deductions under section 24(B) of the Income Tax Act, 1961.
Documents Required To File Income Tax Returns In Case Of Capital Gains
While filing your income tax return, it's crucial to disclose all capital gains earned during the period, whether short-term (STCG) or long-term (LTCG). Here are the key documents you'll need:
Purchase and Sale Deed: Keep property details, including stamp valuation, for ITR purposes. Remember to keep receipts for any improvements you make. This will help you calculate your taxes accurately and claim deductions.
Transfer Expenses Incurred: Expenses incurred during the transfer of a capital asset are tax-deductible, so keep proof of these expenses. Other expenses, like brokerage, commissions, etc., should also be included.
Purchase Deed for Reinvestment: If you're reinvesting proceeds to buy another house property or invest in specific bonds (like NHAI bonds), you must submit these documents to claim the exemption.
Documents Required To File Income Tax Returns For Tax-Saving Investments
When talking about tax-saving investments, there are plenty of options available. Most of these fall under Chapter VI of the Income Tax Act, 1961. Here are the key documents you'll need:
Equity-Linked Savings Scheme (ELSS), EPF, PPF, Tax-Saving Fixed Deposits, Senior Citizen Savings Scheme (SCSS), Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana: These can be claimed under section 80C, so keep all the details and documents handy.
Receipts of Donations Made: Keep receipts along with the donor's name, PAN, and address to claim the deduction.
Receipts for Education Loan Interest Paid: Get receipts from the bank for education loan interest payments. All interest paid on education loans is deductible under section 80E for up to 8 years.
Receipts for Medi-Claim Insurance (Self and Family): A deduction under section 80D applies to medical insurance paid for self and family.
Receipts for All Other Investments: Keep receipts for all other investments made during the year to claim deductions wherever possible.
Documents Required To File Income Tax Returns to Claim the Following Expenses as Deductions
Provident Fund Contributions: Keep records of your contributions to the Provident Fund.
Children's School Tuition Fees: Keep receipts for school tuition fees paid for your children.
Life Insurance Premium Payments: Keep receipts for life insurance premium payments.
Stamp-Duty and Registration Charges: Keep receipts for stamp duty and registration charges.
Principal Repayment on Home Loan: Keep records of principal repayment on your home loan.
Equity Linked Savings Scheme/Mutual Funds Investment: Keep records of your investments in Equity Linked Savings Scheme or mutual funds.
Remember, the maximum amount that can be claimed under Section 80C is ₹1.5 lakhs.