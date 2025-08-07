India Tech Jobs 2025: Hiring dips for entry-level engineers as skill gaps, AI disruptions grow

India’s five largest IT companies hired about 21,000 employees collectively in FY25 after trimming their workforce by over 40,000 the year before. Together they employ about 1.6 million people. The figures are significant amid reports that TCS is planning to lay off nearly 2 percent of its workforce in the near future, the largest such cut for an IT company. Global uncertainty and AI-driven disruptions have already led to redundancies in major global tech giants like Apple and Microsoft, but TCS claims the layoffs are meant to deal with skill mismatches. As the addition of entry-level engineers (up to 25 years of age) in formal employment has dropped consecutively for the last two financial years, data shows that the IT sector is more likely to hire experienced personnel in 2025. This despite the fact that about three-fourth of India’s engineering graduates, mainly from the computer science and IT backgrounds, are largely employable.