The Indian women’s cricket team had its ‘tryst with destiny’ on November 2. At the stroke of the midnight hour, India won its maiden ICC Women’s World Cup trophy after a 52-run victory against South Africa in the final at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai.

Following a record chase against Australia in the semi-finals, the Indian team showed a lot of resilience and determination to lift the trophy. After two near-misses—in 2005 and 2017—they scripted a golden chapter in India’s sporting history.

The triumph brought to the fore a number of unforgettable stories, anecdotes and historic firsts, adding depth, emotion and a sense of poetic justice to the team’s crowning moment. Jemimah Rodrigues’s battle with anxiety during the tournament before winning Player of The Match in the semi-finals for her outstanding unbeaten century, Shafali Verma’s lucky entry into the team after being dropped initially to playing a pivotal role in India winning the final—every detail seemed like the players were destined for glory.