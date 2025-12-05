Tryst with destiny

Unforgettable stories, historic firsts and more from India’s maiden women’s cricket World Cup win

By Samidha Jain
Last Updated: Dec 05, 2025, 18:47 IST1 min
Harmanpreet Kaur holds up the World Cup trophy after her team’s victory in the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup India 2025 Final match between India and South Africa at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy on November 2 in Navi Mumbai; Photo by Nikhil Patil/Getty Images
The Indian women’s cricket team had its ‘tryst with destiny’ on November 2. At the stroke of the midnight hour, India won its maiden ICC Women’s World Cup trophy after a 52-run victory against South Africa in the final at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai.

Following a record chase against Australia in the semi-finals, the Indian team showed a lot of resilience and determination to lift the trophy. After two near-misses—in 2005 and 2017—they scripted a golden  chapter in India’s sporting history.

The triumph brought to the fore a number of unforgettable stories, anecdotes and historic firsts, adding depth, emotion and a sense of poetic justice to the team’s crowning moment. Jemimah Rodrigues’s battle with anxiety during the tournament before winning Player of The Match in the semi-finals for her outstanding unbeaten century, Shafali Verma’s lucky entry into the team after being dropped initially to playing a pivotal role in India winning the final—every detail seemed like the players were destined for glory.

First Published: Dec 05, 2025, 19:19

(This story appears in the Nov 28, 2025 issue of Forbes India. To visit our Archives, Click here.)

