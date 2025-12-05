IndiGo crisis: 500 flights cancelled; DGCA relaxes pilot-rest rules

Travel plans for thousands of passengers were thrown into disarray for a third straight day as IndiGo cancelled more than 200 flights on 4 December and over 500 domestic and international services the day after, even as the airline scrambled to recalibrate schedules and restore pilot availability.

Late on Thursday, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said IndiGo had accepted that it had misjudged crew requirements while implementing the second phase of India’s Flight Duty Time Limitation (FDTL) norms—fatigue-management regulations that cap flying hours and mandate rest periods for pilots.

According to the regulator, IndiGo informed officials that while it required 2,422 captains in November, it had only 2,357 available. IndiGo warned that cancellations would continue for two to three days as part of “schedule stabilisation efforts” and said operations would be reduced from 8 December to minimise further disruption.

Government and market reaction

Following widespread public anger and social-media complaints from stranded passengers in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and other cities, Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu chaired a review meeting with IndiGo executives and the DGCA. According to the ministry, the minister expressed “clear displeasure” with how the airline handled the situation and noted that IndiGo had ample preparation time to meet the revised regulatory requirements.

