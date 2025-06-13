India and its vast booming aviation sector: All you need to know

Air India's London-bound flight 171 that crashed on Thursday with 242 people on board was a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, part of India's bold push to radically expand its air industry sector.

The growth of its economy has made India and its 1.4 billion people the world's fourth-largest air market—domestic and international—with IATA projecting it will become the third biggest within the decade.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who called the crash "heartbreaking beyond words", has made the development of the air sector a priority since coming to power in 2014.

Modi, who has said he wants to "bring air travel to the common people", began a plan in 2016 to boost air links between small towns and megacities in the world's most populous nation.

"A common man who travels in slippers should also be seen in the aircraft -- this is my dream," Modi was quoted as saying by the aviation ministry at the time.