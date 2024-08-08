Counterstrike: How IndiGo is taking the fight to Air India even before the latter's turnaround

India's largest airline's decision to offer business class tickets and launch a frequent flyer programme comes amidst the national carrier's expansion and a $75 billion makeover. It's a way to divert business from the competitor and defend its market share, say experts
It’s most certainly a pre-emptive strike, a sort of make-or-break moment for India’s largest airline.
But, at the end of it, if there’s a silver lining, it’s that nobody knows Indian skies better than IndiGo, having proven that in the past 18 years. From its launch in 2006 into a market that was dominated by the likes of Jet Airways and Air Deccan to now cornering over 60 percent of the Indian market, IndiGo has pushed through a low-cost proposition that’s become something of a norm and even a case study on surviving the brutal Indian skies, all while raking in impressive profits.