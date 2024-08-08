Mentors and Mavens All Stories
  4. Deep Tech India: Why startups should play a bigger role in nuclear energy

Deep Tech India: Why startups should play a bigger role in nuclear energy

By Harichandan Arakali Forbes India Staff
In this episode, Prateek Tripathi, a research assistant at the Centre For Security Strategy and Technology at the Observer Research Foundation, in New Delhi, unpacks the significance of the nuclear energy proposals in the government's latest budget, including support for a Bharat Small Modular Reactor. Tripathi gives us an outline of India's civilian nuclear energy capabilities and explains the global interest in small modular reactors. He also talks about why the private sector should play a bigger role in India's nuclear energy sector

