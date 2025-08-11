Pay check: CEOs of India's top six IT companies were paid over Rs 340 crore in FY25

In FY25, CEOs of India’s top six IT companies were collectively paid about Rs 340 crore, according to disclosures made in their company annual reports.

HCL Tech’s C Vijayakumar received Rs 92 crore in FY25, surpassing the paycheques of all his counterparts. His compensation has more than tripled in two years, from Rs 27.8 crore in FY23. Vijayakumar is based in the USA and draws his salary from HCL America Inc; his salary was computed in Indian rupees using the average dollar exchange rate for the respective financial years.

Infosys CEO Salil Parekh followed, with Rs 81 crore, up 43 percent from Rs 56.5 crore in FY23. LTIMindtree’s former CEO Debashis Chatterjee’s paycheque jump was even sharper: From Rs 17 crore to Rs 32.5 crore; an 87 percent rise in two years.

TCS’ K Krithivasan’s annual compensation rose 4.5 per cent in FY25, from about Rs 25 crore the previous year. Former CEO Rajesh Gopinathan made Rs 29 crore in FY23, before he stepped down.

While former Wipro CEO Thierry Delaporte made over Rs 167 crore in FY24 before his tenure concluded, current CEO Srinivas Pallia’s remuneration in FY25 stood at Rs 54 crore. Similarly, Tech Mahindra’s Mohit Joshi took home Rs 54 crore the same year.