As-global-pharma-realigns-vikram-punia-sees-india-russia-eaeu-axis-emerging-as-a-strategic-power-bloc

As geopolitical shifts reshape global trade frameworks, the pharmaceutical corridors between India, Russia and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) are entering a phase of accelerated strategic convergence. The India-Russia Business Forum in New Delhi, aligned with Russian President Vladimir Putin’s state visit, is expected to advance this agenda further, signalling growing cooperation between the two nations in critical sectors such as healthcare, advanced manufacturing, and pharmaceutical research.

India and Russia have long shared deep diplomatic and economic ties, supported by sustained leadership-level engagement. What is emerging now is an alignment in pharmaceutical priorities: Russia’s push for medicines sovereignty and India’s position as a global powerhouse in affordable generics and pharmaceutical innovation.

Industry observers note that Russia’s pharmaceutical landscape has undergone a dramatic shift over the past three decades. After the dissolution of the USSR, multinational pharmaceutical corporations - including Pfizer, Novartis, Bayer and Sanofi, rapidly entered the market, supplying essential medicines to meet rising demand. However, analysts now point out that despite strong commercial activity, technology transfer remained limited, slowing the development of truly localised production capabilities.

This gap eventually catalysed policy-driven sectoral reform. With the adoption of the national Pharma-2030 strategy, Russia is no longer positioning itself as a passive consumer market but as an emerging hub in a multipolar pharmaceutical world. The policy encourages collaboration with partner countries rather than isolation, signalling a shift from dependence to strategic autonomy.

Indian pharmaceutical manufacturers now find themselves uniquely positioned within this transition. They have already travelled the path Russia is attempting, evolving from import reliance to domestic production and finally to global export leadership through strong generic manufacturing, R&D capabilities and cost-efficient large-scale production.

