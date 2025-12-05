Rbi-gives-the-markets-what-they-were-looking-for-with-rate-cut-omo-action

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Sanjay Malhotra on Friday delivered what the markets and economists were expecting: A further 25 percent interest rate cut, taking the repo rate down to 5.25 percent, with retail inflation at an “unprecedented low level”.

This latest policy action, in all likelihood, ensures that we could see in more rate cuts in FY26 and possibly even the end of the easing of the rate cycle. The RBI has lowered rates by 125 basis points in 2025, but had kept rates on hold until Friday’s decision.

“Since the October policy, the Indian economy has witnessed rapid disinflation, with inflation coming down to an unprecedentedly low level,” Malhotra said in the governor’s statement issued on the RBI website.

The RBI also took action to improve the liquidity situation in the system. “In view of the evolving liquidity conditions and the outlook, the RBI has decided to conduct OMO (open market operations) purchases of government securities of ₹1,00,000 crore and a three-year dollar-rupee Buy Sell swap of five billion this month to inject durable liquidity into the system,” Malhotra said. The OMO structure involves the purchase and sale of government securities in the open market to manage liquidity and regulate the money supply.

